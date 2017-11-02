KHS students holding fall play 'Almost, Maine' this weekend

"Almost, Maine" opened to mixed reviews 11 years ago Off Broadway in New York, but its reproduction has soared in popularity across high school and college campuses in the U.S.

It's one of the reasons Kankakee High School Drama Club sponsor Deena Cassady selected the production for this year's KHS fall play.

"I selected it because it has real, realistic characters," Cassady said. "I thought it would be an acting challenge for my students' acting ability."

"Almost, Maine" is comprised of nine short plays that explore love and loss in a remote, fictional town: Almost, Maine. Its original premiere was at the Portland Stage Company in Portland, Maine, to sold-out shows and critical acclaim.

KHS will be presenting the play at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Lincoln Cultural Center at 240 Warren Ave. in Kankakee. General admission tickets are $7 for the public and $5 for students with an ID.

"It's been ranked No. 1 play for high schools and colleges for four years in a row," Cassady said.

Cassady added that the challenge for her students was that they would be portraying more real people and and not characters. The nine vignettes are from a wide variety of situations.

"Some are funny, some are more sweet or tender, and some are sad," Cassady said. "It's about relationships. From scene to scene, the tone kind of moves.

"Overall, I would categorize it as a romantic comedy instead of just a comedy."

In addition, there are no lead roles for either boys or girls.

"All parts are equal," Cassady said. "That was what I liked about it. It's an ensemble cast for each. Everyone is equal. ... It's kind of an even playing field [for the actors]."

There are 25 students who act in the play and another seven on the stage crew. Cast members include Kaylie Eckhoff, Giannah Boice, Yolanda Herrera, Millinia Jefferson, Janae Fleming, Atlas Baines, Seth Serena, Emma Kate Bretzlaff, Gary Lee, Kaylee Palacio, Haleigh Woodworth, Joe Martin III, Kayla Johnson and Caitlyn Martin. Also in the cast are Max Foster, Trevor Shaw, Raeven Carroll, Zion Ali, Sophie Arseneau, Zach Clark, Sarah Lanoue, Lai Jen Lozano, James Stokes, Adelaide Young and Joshua Reisinger.

"Amost, Maine" is the school's first production of the season, and they've been hard at work with rehearsals and stage setup.

"We did the auditions the first of September," Cassady said. "By the time this goes up, we've been rehearsing for two months, five days a week, so it's been a while."

Next week, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School students will perform "Cinderella" Wednesday through Saturday in the auditorium.