Happenings listings for Nov. 2, 2017

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser</strong>, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call JoLynne at 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, 9:30 p.m. today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Vern N Vern playing acoustic guitar music</strong>, 5 to 8 p.m. today, The Office Bar & Grill, 5986 E. Illinois Route 17, Kankakee.

<strong>The Weeknd,</strong> 7:30 p.m. today, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.

<strong>Kehlani, Kodie Shane, Blaise Moore</strong>, 8 p.m. today, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $15. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

<strong>Line of Descent</strong>, 8 p.m. today-Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $19-$22. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Statesboro Band,</strong> 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Moose Lodge, 730 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Ivan Garcia</strong>, 9:30 p.m. Friday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>Backlash</strong>, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Dream Theater</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $29.75-$69.75. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Joanna Connor</strong>, 10 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band</strong>, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>DJ</strong>, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Stevie Starlite,</strong> 10 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Death From Above, The Beaches,</strong> 8 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $31-$32.50. For more information, visit victheatre.com.

<strong>Macklemore</strong>, 5:30 p.m Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $35-$40. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Open mic night</strong>, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Slowdive, Cherry Glazerr,</strong> 8 p.m. Sunday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $37.50-$50. For more information, visit victheatre.com.

<strong>Gun N' Roses</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Monday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.

<strong>Lucinda Williams</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $45. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Family</strong>

<strong>The U.S. Army Concert Band & Soldiers Chorus,</strong> 7 p.m. Tuesday, Center for Performing Arts at GSU, 1 University Parkway, University Park. Admission is free, but reservations are required by calling the box office at 708-235-2222.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>"Almost Maine,"</strong> 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. Presented by the Kankakee High School Drama Club. Tickets: $7, $5 for students with ID.

<strong>"The Scarlet Letter,"</strong> 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Center for Performing Arts at GSU, 1 University Parkway, University Park. Tickets: $15, $10 for students. For more information, visit govst.edu.

<strong>"School of Rock,"</strong> times vary through Nov. 19, Cadillac Palace Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

<strong>"Taming of the Shrew,"</strong> times vary through Nov. 12, Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier, Chicago. For more information, visit chicagoshakes.com.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Nick Swardson</strong>, 7:30 p.m. today, 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets: $38. For more information, visit improv.com.

<strong>Whose Live Anyway? Comedy show with Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis and Joel Murray,</strong> 8 p.m. Friday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.