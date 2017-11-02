100-Word Review: 'All in Jest'

Vie Jester

'All in Jest'

<strong>Label:</strong> Vie Jester

<strong>Released:</strong> June 30

Los Angeles-bred alternative hard rock band Vie Jester released their third E.P. in June, "All in Jest," and the three-man band offers a unique sound.

The band members are Kyle Guerrero on lead vocals and guitar, Cliff Conway on drums, samples and backup vocals and Matthew Denis on bass. The trio has been writing music as Vie Jester since 2007, and they've been playing music together since they were kids in elementary school in various bands.

With just five songs, the E.P. makes an impact starting with the hard-hitting first track: "Please" starts out with heavy guitar riffs and drums. The track titled "The Punchline" features softer vocals in the verses, then comes in strong during the chorus.

<strong>KEY CUTS:</strong> "The Punchline"

