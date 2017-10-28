Gaylord celebrates winter with a heaping helping of snow

Some winter days, when the responsibilities of running Treetops Resort get to him, Barry Owens steals outside to the tubing park and watches families careening down the snow hill on fat inner tubes.

Seeing their grins and hearing their squeals recharges him. "They're having a blast — it reminds me of why I'm in this business," said Owens, general manager of the 186-room golf and ski resort in Gaylord, located in northern Michigan's Snowbelt.

Sometimes, when he's dressed properly, Owens grabs a tube and joins the fun. "I can't believe how fast I'm going, especially on my first ride of the season," he said. "It kind of takes your breath away."

The popular activity, dubbed "extreme tubing," runs in hour-long sessions for up to 24 thrill-seekers; kids must be at least 42 inches tall. There's even a tow rope for return trips up the steep hill, situated near Treetops' 23 downhill ski slopes.

And it's just one of the many ways Gaylord, with an annual heaping helping of lake effect snow, embraces winter. The Alpine-themed community (pop. 3,700) averages 141 inches of snow per season and sometimes as much as 180 inches. "That's 15 feet of snow!" exclaimed Owens, who said plows work overtime to keep local roads clear. The city's snow record was 207.5 inches in 1996.

Capitalizing on all that white stuff, Gaylord offers cold-weather activities galore, from several hundred miles of groomed and signed snowmobile trails to abundant opportunities to enjoy so-called "quiet sports" --- cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, winter rafting on the Sturgeon River and elk-viewing.

Yes, Gaylord has its own city-maintained elk herd on a 105-acre tract coincidentally located behind the Elks Lodge, a mile from downtown. With two designated viewing areas, the free activity in Elk View Park is best at dawn and dusk, though elk might be glimpsed any time. The herd of about 40 includes bulls that stand 6 feet tall and weigh about 800 pounds, with huge antlers that drop in late winter. Nearby, Aspen Park, with gently rolling terrain, is great for free outings on cross-country skis or snowshoes.

As Gaylord's premier resort, Treetops, on a ridge overlooking the Sturgeon River valley, boasts a variety of winter activities besides extreme tubing. Headliners include snowboarding in multiple terrain parks and downhill skiing on 23 slopes, from the easiest, Loafer, to advanced runs such as Lookout. There also are groomed trails for cross-country skiing on wooded, rolling terrain (20 kilometers), snowmobiling (12 km), and fat-tire biking (5 km), plus an outdoor ice-skating rink, pools and hot tubs.

Skiing and snowboarding lessons are available, along with rental equipment and cold-weather gear. A daycare facility is practically ski in/ski out for parents. "Treetops is a very safe, nurturing environment for families," Owens said. "All our lifts converge into one location. If you're enjoying a hot chocolate or hot toddy in the restaurant, you'll see your kids go past every 10 minutes."

Beyond the usual activities, Treetops offers dog-sledding on four weekends, December through February, with Team Evergreen, based in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Advance reservations are advised for Treetops' 2-mile trail rides. Less adventurous animal fans can drop by free "meet-and-greet" sessions with the dogs and their mushers on four winter weekends.

Groomer rides are another popular activity. One adult, a parent and child, or two kids (up to 200 pounds) can climb aboard a huge, heated Snowcat cab and learn how to groom ski slopes on 30-minute rides.

The resort also offers special "culinary adventures" for guests interested in combining gourmet food with calorie-burning winter sports. Skiable Feasts are staged on eight Saturdays, January through early March. Each begins in the main lodge with a breakfast of eggs, mimosas, fresh fruit and a Greek yogurt bar. Afterward, cross-country skiers and snowshoe enthusiasts take a shuttle to Treetops' remote wilderness property, Project Nature, for hours of fun traversing nearly 4 miles of intermediate trails with stops to nosh along the way.

The four refreshment stations, with warmth from a fireplace or bonfires, feature trail-side fare such as seafood Creole with dirty rice, white chicken chili, pan-fried cod sliders, pastries, cheeses and Michigan craft beer and wine.

Treetops' most romantic event is the Wilderness Sleigh Ride Dinner, offered most Saturday nights January through early March. Guests, wrapped in blankets, take a 25-minute horse-drawn sleigh ride to a cabin in the snow-draped woods. The menu stars lobster bisque, grilled beef filet with onion straws, grilled shrimp skewers and creme brulee, plus adult beverages including after-dinner drinks.

"It's a fun evening," observed Owens, who said the crowd might be subdued on the sleigh ride out but typically exchange emails with new friends on the return shuttle. Guests staying at the freshly renovated resort will find spiffed-up interiors with new bedding, furniture and bathrooms, plus a refreshed pool area and new lobby bar, all courtesy of a major $4.5 million facelift.

Beyond Treetops, Gaylord offers numerous lodging options, including a new Fairfield Inn & Suites. Pine Cone Accommodations offers nearly three dozen rentals from rustic cabins and resort condos to new homes, complete with garages for snowmobiles and easy access to Elk View Park and Gaylord's extensive snowmobile trail system.

Some units provide instant access to cross-country trails. "Michaywe Pines has groomed, lighted trails so you can ski right out your door," said Sandy Mattingly, who owns the four-season property rental firm.

Another popular choice is Pine Cone Inn, a four-unit motel adjacent to snowmobile trails. "You can 'rent your own motel' — it's $200 per night and really popular," said Mattingly. "We have guests coming up from Illinois, Ohio, Indiana — they're a huge market for us."

With $2.4 million in recent downtown improvements, Gaylord is celebrating an energized food scene for the apres ski crowd, from the Iron Pig Smokehouse to a small-batch brewery with eight varieties of craft beer. It's named, appropriately, Snowbelt Brewing Company.

Gaylord is a four-hour drive straight up I-75 from Detroit and less than an hour south of the Mackinac Bridge. It is 59 miles from Cherry Capital Airport in Traverse City.

Gaylord Area Convention & Tourism Bureau: gaylordmichigan.net or 800-345-8621

Treetops Resort: treetops.com.

Pine Cone Accommodations: pineconevacations.com.