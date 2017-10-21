Sandra Knight's bottomless heart

Sandra Knight doesn't want to be your hero.

"My father was someone who believed that whatever you could do to help someone, you should do it. That's your responsibility as a human being. And that's sort of what I believe, too — if you're part of a community, then you need to do whatever you can to enhance that community," Knight said during an interview at the YWCA, where she works as executive director.

It was a sunny Friday afternoon, and the children at the day care were outside, enjoying the playground she rallied the community to build.

While it's easy to believe this no-nonsense woman doesn't work for acknowledgment or awards, she sure has received a lot — including being named a finalist in YES magazine's 2017 Woman of the Year awards for her role working with children. In the past eight years she also has earned the Human Rights Award from Church Women United, the Kankakee YMCA's Service to Youth award, the Harold Award for Service to Children and Families from the Pledge for Life Partnership, the Athena award from the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce and the Woman of Achievement award from the Zonta Club of Kankakee.

"I'm always surprised when I receive an award because what constitutes that someone deserves an award? Doing what you think is important?" Knight asked. "If you think it's important, then why do you get an award for it?"

<strong>Giving back</strong>

A refreshing perspective to hear, one wonders where Knight acquired such a giving attitude.

Though she was born at St. Mary's Hospital, she grew up in the bedroom community of Worth, a southwest suburb of Chicago. Knight remembers her childhood as a pleasant one filled with playing with her sister and staying active in the Girl Scouts. But hopscotch and dolls aren't what she remembers best — it was her parents' dedication to the community.

"My mom and dad were both very civic minded; and whatever Mom and Dad were doing, us kids were doing, too," Knight said.

Aside from conventional community work at organizations such as the American Legion, Knight's mother and father also both worked as volunteer police. He was the chief of police, and she was a dispatcher.

When it came time to graduate from Harold L. Richards High School in Oak Lawn<strong>,</strong> Knight decided to pursue a teaching degree from Illinois State University. She really wanted to become a nuclear physicist, but knew it wasn't a sensible choice for a woman in the '60s. She ended up loving teaching, though, and went back to earn her master's degree at ISU, also in comprehensive business education. She completed doctoral work in business teacher education at Northern Illinois University, falling just shy of the dissertation.

With these hard-earned degrees, Knight worked as a business teacher for 20 years — both at the high school and college levels. Those 20 years also brought her a husband (Mack Knight, a retired school administrator with whom she taught at her first job in Streator), and two kids. Kate, 37, is the administrative assistant at the YWCA and a licensed special education teacher. Son Mike, 33, is an intermediate police officer in Plano, Texas. He started his career in Kankakee, went to Chicago for six years and relocated to Plano last year after the birth of Knight's first grandchild. Both of her kids graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

By the time the opportunity to become executive director of the YWCA arose in 1990, she was ready for a new challenge.

"After 20 years, it wasn't that I didn't like what I was doing," said Knight, of Bourbonnais. "But I thought, maybe this is a way I can take my skill and do something else with it. ... That [motto of the YWCA to] empower women and eliminate racism was true to my heart. Women have great potential, but sometimes they don't believe it because they've been beaten down for so long, and knowing the YWCA does child care meant I could tie my background in education into empowering women."

<strong>Perseverance</strong>

While working at the YWCA, Knight has become involved in a great number of organizations: the Kankakee Mayor's Advisory Committee, Kiwanis Club of Kankakee, United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties Agency Council, Pledge for Life Partnership, Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley, Success by 6, Stand Against Racism, Kankakee-Iroquois Human Trafficking Task Force, Kankakee County DCFS Permanency Task Force, Council of St. Louis and Illinois YWCAs and Illinois Department of Human Services' Statewide Advisory Council for Child Care.

"I just think she's an amazing person," said Marsha Lloyd, vice president of the YWCA board and a 2016 Women of the Year finalist who nominated Knight this year. "The caring she has and the way she interacts with the kids is amazing — and she does it without fanfare."

Susanna Ellexson, the child care director at the YWCA, said Knight is the reason she wanted to work there.

"I knew of her and had been very impressed and thought, 'If I ever get a chance to work with her, I have to take it — she absolutely practices what she preaches,'" Ellexson said. "I think she is absolutely one of the strongest women I have ever met."

And while Knight said she does not want to become the face of cancer, it is worth pointing out her dedication to her job has not wavered while undergoing treatment for endometrial cancer.

"If cancer is what you're dealt, then cancer is what you deal with. I continue to come to work, not because I want to be anybody's martyr but because I want to feel like I can contribute."

Though Knight is 69 and her husband already is retired, she doesn't see herself slowing down anytime soon. When asked what keeps her motivated to work so hard at helping other people, she credits the Scriptures.

"My faith says that what you do to the least of these, you do to me — I don't want to get to the end of my life and have to answer why I didn't do everything I could for someone else," Knight said. "I don't want people to need me, but if they see something I can help them with, I want to."