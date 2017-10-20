All ages expected for children's film festival

Facets Theatre, 1517 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago, brings us the 34th Chicago International Children's Film Festival Oct. 27-Nov. 5, attracting a variety of ages to this unique festival.

Programmers from the festival find that the films, largely foreign, allow children to think, hear other languages and understand the commonality among us all. While big studios such as Disney and Pixar have their place, Facets finds that their films "recapture the excellence in children's film creations."

Creating this sense of empathy, wonder and discovery in the 280-plus films from over 40 countries gives tots to teens a chance to appreciate film in a new way. Facets' mission is to "champion diversity, increase media literacy and education and empower kids to explore new perspectives from around the world."

With more than 132 film programs, there's something for everyone. And remember, it's OK to still be in touch with your inner-child as an adult. You'll love it just as much as your kids.

The festival has several venues in which to see the films. From Lincoln Park and Wrigleyville to Wilmette and Hyde Park and every area in between, eight different theaters are ready to welcome families to see these amazing films. In addition, Facets offers field trips, work shops and programming focusing on technology, school participation and topics such as "no bullying" and girls' point of view. Critical thinking, deconstructing a film to learn, meeting the filmmakers and alignment with the Common Core Standards elevates the festival to the highest level.

Animated and narrative features, short films and documentaries are all organized for appropriate age groups, making selections much easier to navigate. For the tots, there's plenty of animated short films ready to captivate even the squirmiest of toddlers. The bigger kids (ages 6-10), the short films in the "On My Way" program all promote attempting new things and the "Odd is an Egg" program finds ways to encourage dreamers and explorers. But that's just a sampling of the many categories you'll find here.

For tweens (ages 10-13), there are features and shorts, but the feature film "Cloudboy" stands out as it promises to addresses family dynamics as does the teen film "Wallay." Teens will find "Swagger" is a universal way to see and begin talking about peer pressure. Be sure to check out the full list of films available for all the age groups at festival.facets.org/oct-27

Tickets range from $5-10 for individuals and passes for $45. Group pricing also is available. For more information about the festival, go to facets.org/CICFF.