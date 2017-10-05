100-word review: 'I'm Brain'

Brain

'I'm Brain'

<strong>Label:</strong> School Boy Records

<strong>Released:</strong> Sept. 14

Brain is an animated brain who walks, talks and raps. He is the alter ego of Jewish-American rapper Lil' Dicky, also known as David Andrew Burd. He's known for rapping silly and funny verses, but his flow is underrated.

Early last month, Lil' Dicky released a seven-song EP as Brain titled "I'm Brain," featuring rap verses from himself and one feature from rapper The Game.

On this EP, he's working double time, rapping sometimes two sets of verses as himself and as Brain, saying things that only a human brain could say, each one as creative as the next. This EP is a great listen for any fan of rap, but it also offers listeners a laugh.

<strong>KEY CUTS:</strong> "How Can U Sleep," "On Smash"