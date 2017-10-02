Shaw Local

Life

Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Classic Golf Outing

By Photos by Erika McGrath

Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce Classic Golf Outing and Oak Springs Golf Course, St. Anne

From left, Dominick Randazzo, of Bourbonnais; Dr. Kalisha Hill, of Flossmoor; Doug Jones, of Kankakee; and Jonathan Rosenthal, of Posen.

From left, Mike McAvoy, of Manteno; Deb Mansfield, of Manteno; Eric Hartman, of Bourbonnais; and Todd Kanen, of Bourbonnais.

From left, Tyler Tall, Melissa Kahoun, Larry Osenga and Chris Curtis, all of Kankakee.

From left, Jillian Snyder, of Manteno; Tina Milton, of Wilmington; Kay Jurica, of Manteno; and Chealsea Paetsch, of Bradley.

From left, Randy King, Ernie Lopez, Mike VanMill and Rick Fischer, all of Bourbonnais.

From left, Adam Shaball, of Plainfield; Bonita Parker, of South Holland; Bruce Davis, of Frankfort; and Lisa Aprati, of Chicago Heights.