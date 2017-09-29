October brings scary nights to streaming sites

Top streaming sites are getting on the spooky train, and we are, too. Buy some candy corn and monster-themed cookies, then watch these bingeable shows and scare-your-pants off movies in honor of the creepiest night of the year.

<strong>NETFLIX</strong>

<em>TV</em>

<strong>Original "Mindhunter"</strong>

WHAT: Season 1

ARRIVING: Oct. 13

DETAILS: An agent in the FBI's elite Serial Crime Unit tracks down serial killers and rapists.

<strong>Spike's "The Mist"</strong>

WHAT: Season 1

ARRIVING: Oct. 24

DETAILS: After an eerie mist rolls into town, the residents must battle the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain their morality and sanity.

<strong>Original "Stranger Things"</strong>

WHAT: Season 2

ARRIVING: Oct. 27

DETAILS: Picking up a year after the events of the first season, everyone tries to establish normalcy in Hawkins while Will suffers from a sort-of post traumatic stress disorder.

<em>MOVIES</em>

<strong>"The Reaping"</strong>

ARRIVING: Oct. 1

DETAILS: A former Christian missionary who specializes in debunking religious phenomena investigates a small town which seems to be suffering from the 10 biblical plagues.

<strong>Original "The Babysitter"</strong>

ARRIVING: Oct. 13

DETAILS: The events of one evening take an unexpected turn for the worse as a young boy tries to spy on his babysitter.

<strong>Original "1922"</strong>

ARRIVING: Oct. 20

DETAILS: A simple yet proud rancher in the year 1922 conspires to murder his wife for financial gain, convincing his teenage son to participate.

<strong>HULU</strong>

<em>TV</em>

<strong>FX's "American Horror Story: Roanoke"</strong>

WHAT: Season 5

ARRIVING: Oct. 4

DETAILS: The story of a married couple who experiences paranormal activity in their new home is re-enacted, but everything is not what it seems.

<strong>Original "Chance"</strong>

WHAT: Season 2

ARRIVING: Oct. 11

DETAILS: In Season 2, Eldon assists a detective in tracking down a serial killer, but quickly finds himself in a dangerous game in order to prove that the killer is guilty.

<strong>Original "Freakish"</strong>

WHAT: Season 2

ARRIVING: Oct. 18

DETAILS: The students of Kent High School remain trapped inside after the events of the Season 1 finale, and they find their relationships tested as a new group of survivors arrive.

<em>MOVIES</em>

<strong>"The Amityville Horror" (1979)</strong>

ARRIVING: Oct. 1

DETAILS: Newlyweds move into a large house where a mass murder was committed and experience strange manifestations which drive them away.

<strong>"Kill Bill: Volume 1&2"</strong>

ARRIVING: Oct. 1

DETAILS: A former assassin, known simply as The Bride, wakes from a coma four years after her jealous ex-lover, Bill, attempted to murder her on her wedding day. Fueled by an insatiable desire for revenge, she vows to get even with every person who contributed to the loss of her unborn child, her entire wedding party and four years of her life.

<strong>"The Fog" (2005)</strong>

ARRIVING: Oct. 5

DETAILS: A thick mist full of vengeful spirits haunts a prosperous island town off the coast of Oregon, and its inhabitants try to learn a dark secret in their town's history in order to stop it.

<strong>"Arrival"</strong>

ARRIVING: Oct. 28

DETAILS: When 12 mysterious spacecrafts appear around the world, linguistics professor Louise Banks is tasked with interpreting the language of the apparent alien visitors.

<strong>AMAZON PRIME</strong>

<em>TV</em>

<strong>Original "Lore"</strong>

WHAT: Season 1

ARRIVING: Oct. 13

DETAILS: From the producers of "The Walking Dead" and "The X-Files," this anthology series brings to life Aaron Mahnke's "Lore" podcast and uncovers the real-life events that spawned our darkest nightmares.

<em>MOVIES</em>

<strong>"Invasion of the Body Snatchers"</strong>

ARRIVING: Oct. 1

DETAILS: In San Francisco, a group of people discover the human race is being replaced one by one with clones devoid of emotion.

<strong>"Pet Sematary"</strong>

ARRIVING: Oct. 1

DETAILS: Behind a young family's home in Maine is a terrible secret that holds the power of life after death. When tragedy strikes, the threat of that power soon becomes undeniable.

<strong>"Blood Hunters"</strong>

ARRIVING: Oct. 4

DETAILS: A single mother wakes up in a medical facility, only to find that everyone is dead and she's nine months pregnant.

Here are a few other options coming out in October:

<strong>NETFLIX</strong>

<strong>• "Rodney Carrington: Here Comes the Truth,"</strong> Oct. 3. In his new standup special, Rodney riffs on love, marriage, family and church.

<strong>• "Patton Oswalt: Annihilation,"</strong> Oct. 17. Filmed at Chicago's Athenaeum Theatre, Patton addresses the tragedy of the death of his wife, how he coped and came out on the other side, social media and the political climate.

<strong>• "Before Midnight,"</strong> Oct. 1. On the last night of their idyllic Greek vacation, longtime lovers Jesse and Celine reminisce about their lives together and what different choices might have brought.

<strong>• Original "The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),"</strong> Oct. 13. An estranged family gathers together in New York for an event celebrating the artistic work of their father.

<strong>AMAZON PRIME</strong>

<strong>• FX's "The Americans" Season 5,</strong> Oct. 6. Two Soviet intelligence agents pose as a married couple to spy on the American government.

HULU

<strong>• "Ferris Bueller's Day Off,"</strong> Oct. 1. Intending to make one last duck-out before graduation, Ferris Bueller calls in sick to school, "borrows" a Ferrari and embarks on a one-day journey through the streets of Chicago.

<strong>• "Like Water for Chocolate," Oct. 15. </strong>The youngest daughter in her family, the beautiful Tita is forbidden to marry her true love, Pedro. Since tradition dictates that Tita must care for her mother, Pedro weds her older sister, Rosaura, though he still loves Tita.