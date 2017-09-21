Happenings listings for Sept. 21, 2017

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser</strong>, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call JoLynne at 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Susan Williams & The Wright Groove,</strong> 8 p.m. today, Head Up Here Pub, 1006 S. East Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, 9:30 p.m. today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Vern N Vern playing acoustic guitar music</strong>, 5 to 8 p.m. today, The Office Bar & Grill, 5986 E. Illinois Route 17, Kankakee.

<strong>3 Bags Full, Kyle Kennedy</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Highwire</strong>, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Moose Lodge, 730 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Backlash</strong>, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Tall Paul & His Honky-Tonk Guitar</strong>, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Frankfort VFW, 22057 S. Pfeiffer Road, Frankfort.

<strong>Gone Country</strong>, 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Victory Lanes, 1801 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>Stevie Starlite,</strong> 10 p.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>John Primer</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Rhiannon Giddens</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $35-$50. For more information, visit victheatre.com.

<strong>Wicked Vic,</strong> 9 p.m. Saturday, On The Rox, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>Gravel Switch</strong>, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band</strong>, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University, One University Square, Bourbonnais. For more information, visit kvso.org or call 815-214-9555.

<strong>Gone Country</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>DJ</strong>, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Boyce Avenue, Madilyn Bailey, Megan Davies,</strong> 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit victheatre.com.

<strong>Brad Paisley,</strong> 7 p.m. Saturday, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>Umphrey's McGee</strong>, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

<strong>Jonny Lang,</strong> 7:30 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $40. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Scorpions</strong>, 9 p.m. Saturday, Allstate Arena, Rosemont. For more information, visit arenarosemont.com.

<strong>Open mic night</strong>, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Family</strong>

<strong>Manteno Oktoberfest,</strong> today through Sunday, throughout Manteno.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>"Barbecue,"</strong> times vary through Sept. 30, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

<strong>"A View from the Bridge,"</strong> times vary through Oct. 15, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

<strong>"The Toad Knew,"</strong> times vary through Saturday, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre at Navy Pier, Chicago. For more information, visit chicagoshakes.com.

<strong>Art Exhibits</strong>

<strong>"The Wonder of Water" art show,</strong> featuring artists with autism, through Sept. 26, Merchant Street Art Gallery, 356 E. Merchant Street. For more information, visit merchantstreetartgallery.org, or call 815-685-9057.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Alonzo Bodden</strong>, 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets: $22. For more information, visit improv.com.

<strong>Margaret Cho</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre. Tickets: $29.50-$59.50. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Adam Carolla</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $35. For more information, visit parkwest.com.