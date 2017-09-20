Special classes for special needs

There was salt, cocoa, baking powder and sugar. But the healthy baking class at Asbury United Methodist Church added another ingredient to the chocolate cake: friendship.

The Tuesday class, taught by Terri Worth, assisted by her husband, Dick, is one of the Connections classes hosted by Easy Street Theater. The goal of the program is to give those with disabilities a chance to continue their education beyond high school.

"People with special needs need to know that they can do things other people can do," said Worth, who owns Cakes by Tessa, a home-based bakery in Kankakee. "They get such joy, whether it's repeated at home or not."

And as 20-plus filed into a commercial kitchen to work in groups of four, that joy was evident.

Easy Street Theater is a group of actors with special abilities who perform musicals every spring. Each actor is accompanied on stage by a buddy, who stands behind them to help them during the performance. In all her years directing, it's always a moving experience for the audience, said Monica Brigham, founder of the theater.

"As they're watching these actors on stage, I always see tears in the audience," she said. "For these people seeing a show for the first time, they had no idea that special needs people can do 'Grease' or 'Bye Bye Birdie.' ... They have hurdles to go through, but [the actors] are capable of an enormous amount of intelligent work."

Brigham began to notice that many of her actors were adults who didn't have opportunities for further education or many social outlets after high school. That's why she started the Connections classes last year.

"Once a special needs person graduates from high school, their inclusion in society is done," Brigham said. "They're going to school — and going to school is a very social, fun thing — and all of a sudden, they turn 22 and they're home."

Lining up with the school year, Easy Street offers nine fall classes, with topics ranging from ukulele and sewing lessons to ballroom dancing, art and baking.

Sean Howard, of Pembroke Township, took classes last year and is taking two this year.

"I liked the class ... because it made me learn things I didn't know, it makes you be creative," he said. "It connects you with people with another perspective, people who are in a different community."

That impact — of bringing people from different communities together — is evident.

"They need to be a part of the community, doing things other people can do," said buddy Betty Robinson. "You can see how much fun they're having."

In the baking class, buddies and students lined up around long island countertops, aprons fastened, gloves snapped into place and hairnets placed just so. One student, the bright and witty Jenny Miller, of Aroma Park, stuck a princess crown over hers.

"They don't feel like they're disabled. They can't do their part without the buddy, and the buddy can't do the part without them," Brigham said. "If that's not inclusion, I don't know what is."