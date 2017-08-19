Community Calendar: Aug. 19, 2017

<strong>Monday, Aug. 21</strong>

<strong>The Poet's Arrow,</strong> Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. Free. 6 p.m. A venue for artists in the different arenas of rap, song, poetry or spoken word to exhibit their respective talents in a judgment-free environment. Prizes. Participate or just come and watch. 815-939-4564.

<strong>"The Zookeeper's Wife," movie,</strong> Bourbonnais Public Library, 6 p.m. Free. 815-933-1727.

<strong>Tuesday, Aug. 22</strong>

<strong>Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie Series,</strong> free, 7 p.m., Kankakee Public Library. "The 'B' Word: The Midewin Bison Herd," will be the topic.

<strong>American Red Cross Blood Drive,</strong> 2 p.m. Kankakee Public Library. To make an appointment, call 815-939-4564. To donate, you will need a photo ID, your blood donor card or two other forms of identification.

<strong>Severe Weather Preparedness,</strong> 6 p.m. Peotone Public Library. Allen Matza, of the Will County Emergency Management Agency, provides a brief overview of severe weather and steps to prepare, learn how to stay informed and make a kit. Register at peotonelibrary.org or 708-258-3436.

<strong>Wednesday, Aug. 23</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous,</strong> Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-932-9209.

<strong>Vintage Squadron Breakfast,</strong> Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

<strong>Thursday, Aug. 24</strong>

<strong>Soul Collections Book Discussion,</strong> 7 p.m. Third-floor meeting room, Kankakee Public Library. Book discussions fourth Thursday of each month. Discussing Mary B. Morrison's "Never Again Once More." If you are unable to make it, but want to contribute to the conversations, call them on Google Hangout.

<strong>Fab and Fellowship,</strong> First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, 64 S. Walnut St. 9:30 a.m. Free. Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Focus on flexibility and balance. Self-paced. 815-468-3275.

<strong>Saturday, Aug. 26</strong>

<strong>Back-to-School Event,</strong> noon. First American Bank, 288 N. Main St., Bourbonnais. Giveaways, refreshments. Explore a fire truck, games, activities.

<strong>Youth Day,</strong> Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn about youth programs in Pembroke Township. Each Saturday, local organizations make presentations and answer questions. 815-944-8609.

<strong>Sunday, Aug. 27</strong>

<strong>Essex Historical Museum Open House,</strong> 218 Paris St., Essex. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

<strong>Voices from the Past Cemetery Walk,</strong> Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee. Two separate times: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., $10 adults, $5 children 12 and younger. Journey into historic Kankakee County and meet the people who helped create and shape its story. Actors portray seven prominent members of past Kankakee County society, bringing them to life in costume and telling about their life and the effect on our area.

<strong>Tuesday, Aug. 29</strong>

<strong>Personal Peace in a Fearful World,</strong> 6 p.m., Kankakee Public Library. By the Community Wellness Group of Kankakee. Laughter yoga, yoga-type stretching (in a chair), speaker on effective ways to achieve personal peace in a troubled world, through the practice of mindfulness and meditation, lions-online.org.

<strong>Wednesday, Aug. 30</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous,</strong> Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-932-9209.

<strong>Blood Drive,</strong> Beaverville Parish Hall, 308 St. Charles St. 2 to 6 p.m., appointments. 815-435-2240, 815-435-2249, redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins welcome.

<strong>Thursday, Aug. 31</strong>

<strong>Fab and Fellowship,</strong> First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, 64 S. Walnut St. 9:30 a.m. Free. Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Focus on flexibility and balance. Self-paced. 815-468-3275.

<strong>Lifelong Learning Institute Fall Kickoff,</strong> Kankakee Community College, 10 a.m. Senior citizens are invited to learn more about the 30 classes offered at KCC. kcc.edu/comejoinus.

<strong>Saturday, Sept. 2</strong>

<strong>Manteno Historical Society,</strong> 1 p.m. Walk through historic Skinner House and several buildings on the grounds including the one-room Bloom School House from Blue Gull Road in Rockville Township. View variety of interesting collections in each room from the veterans display to items commonly used by physicians for a hundred years.

<strong>Wednesday, Sept. 6</strong>

<strong>Armstrong Retirees meeting,</strong> 1 p.m. Family House Restaurant, Bradley.

<strong>Kankakee Valley Civil War Round Table,</strong> Kankakee Public Library, first Wednesday of each month. Free. 11:30 a.m. Are you interested in the study, promotion and recognition of the American Civil War? Want to get with others who share this interest? 815-939-4564.

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous,</strong> Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-932-9209.

<strong>Thursday, Sept. 7</strong>

<strong>Fab and Fellowship,</strong> First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, 64 S. Walnut St. 9:30 a.m. Free. Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Focus on flexibility and balance. Self-paced. 815-468-3275.

<strong>Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International,</strong> Key City, meets first and third Thursday each month. 7 p.m. Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. Call 815-932-0564 or email sliver470@sbcglobal.net.

<strong>Tuesday, Sept. 12</strong>

<strong>Open Book,</strong> a Kankakee Public Library event at Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave. Free. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Open mic evening of stories and poetry on the second Tuesday of each month. Come just to listen or try out a new poem or short story in front of an audience. No judgments. No limits. Just words. Meet other writers. 815-496-0278.

<strong>Wednesday, Sept. 13</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous,</strong> Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-932-9209.

<strong>Sunday, Sept. 17</strong>

<strong>Peotone Fall Festival,</strong> H.A. Rathje Windmill, 427 W. Corning Ave., Peotone. Free. Explore three floors of the largest Illinois Windmill built in 1872, the demonstrations of old time crafts and children's activities. peotonehistoricalsociety.org.

<strong>Wednesday, Sept. 20</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous,</strong> Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-932-9209.

<strong>MS Support Group,</strong> Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. third Wednesday of each month. 815-933-8594.

<strong>Thursday, Sept. 21</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International,</strong> Key City, meets first and third Thursday each month. 7 p.m. Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. Call 815-932-0564 or email sliver470@sbcglobal.net.

<strong>Friday, Sept. 22</strong>

<strong>Harbor House fundraising tailgate party,</strong> ages 21 and older only, Kankakee Country Club, 5:30 p.m. $125 per ticket. Featuring Chicago Bears Vice President Pat McCaskey. Auction, meal. 815-932-5814. Purchase tickets at harborhousedv.org.

<strong>Sunday, Sept. 24</strong>

<strong>Essex Historical Museum Open House,</strong> 218 Paris St., Essex. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.