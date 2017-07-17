Special screening of 'Person to Person'

The stars will be shining Monday night in Chicago with the exclusive sneak-preview screening of the Sundance Film Festival favorite "Person to Person. It opens in theaters July 28.

Writer Joe Swanberg ("Joshy" and "Bloomin' Mud Shuffle") will host a panel discussion with director Dustin Guy Defa and actor Bene Coopersmith following the screening. This unique outdoor event, a part of the Elevated Films Chicago supporting local youth art programs throughout the city, takes place under the stars on the roof deck of Columbia College's Media Production Center (1600 S. State Street).

"Person to Person" stars Michael Cera, Bene Coopersmith, Abbi Jacobson and Chicago native Tavi Genvinson. The film, set in New York over the course of a single day, follows a group of character and the unexpected problems that arise related to a suspected murder. It promises to be a quirky and comedic film, exactly what we expect in an independent film gem.

"I'm incredibly proud to be involved with "Person to Person; it's a really funny, warm, uplifting film, and I can't wait to share it with the Chicago audience on a summer night," said Swanberg, an active supporter of independent films.

Doors open with cocktails at 7:30 p.m. A Columbia-student-made short film precedes the feature film at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person; students are free. For more information, go to elevatedfilmschicago.com.