Movies: July 13, 2017

'War for the Planet of the Apes' — New

Daily Journal reviewer Pam Powell says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Meadowview and Movies 10) From the 1968 original film, "Planet of the Apes," starring Charlton Heston and Roddy McDowall, to the television series in 1974 and four subsequent sequels on the silver screen, comes yet another part of the saga: "War for the Planet of the Apes." The story continues to evolve, sometimes at a snail's pace, and with a heavy-handed overture of biblical and historical references indicating man's eminent demise, but it is still able to provide fans with that needed next part in the saga. Rated PG-13 (140 mins.)

'Wish Upon' — New

Tribune News Service says 1 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10 and Paramount) This is a spooky teen story that's not particularly heavy on the scares and overdelivers on the unintentional giggles, almost ensuring it a spot as a cult movie, similar to the hilariously misguided "The Room," though this sports a far bigger budget and higher profile names among the cast and crew. Written by Barbara Marshall and directed by "Annabelle" helmer John R. Leonetti, "Wish Upon" plays on the haunted object premise, with a mysterious Chinese wish box wreaking havoc on the life of Clare (Joey King), who can't stop making wishes, even as her loved ones drop dead around her. Rated PG-13 (90 mins).

'The Big Sick' — New

No star rating available.

(Movies 10) Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan are terrific as a young couple navigating the challenges of interracial romance and Muslim immigrant identity in director Michael Showalter's delightful, serious-minded comedy, which also features powerhouse supporting turns from Holly Hunter and Ray Romano. Rated R (120 mins.)

'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Daily Journal reviewer Pam Powell says 1 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10 and Paramount) A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man, who made his sensational debut in "Captain America: Civil War," begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May under the watchful eye of his new mentor, Tony Stark. When the Vulture emerges as a new villain, everything Peter holds most important will be threatened. Rated PG-13 (120 mins.)

'Despicable Me 3'

Tribune News Service says 1 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10 and Meadowview) Gru and his wife, Lucy, must stop former '80s child star Balthazar Bratt from achieving world domination. Rated PG (96 mins.)

'The House'

No star rating available.

(Movies 10) After losing their college fund, Scott and Kate must figure out a way to earn some cash so their daughter can go to school. With help from their neighbor, Frank, the couple start an underground casino in the basement of their house. Rated R (88 mins.)

'Baby Driver'

Daily Journal reviewer Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail. Rated R (115 mins.)

'Cars 3'

Daily Journal reviewer Pam Powell says 2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast cars, the legendary Lightning McQueen finds himself pushed out of the sport he loves. Hoping to get back in the game, he turns to Cruz Ramirez, an eager young technician who has her own plans for winning. Rated G (109 mins.)

'Wonder Woman'

Daily Journal reviewer Pam Powell says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Paramount) Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Rated PG-13 (141 mins.)