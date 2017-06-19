This Mississippi River town has stories to tell

Midwestern families who've gone to Galena and done the Dells should consider a summer interlude in and around Alton.

Alton is loaded with history dating to its days as the staging area for Lewis and Clark's expedition. There are also plenty of ghost stories in Alton and opportunities for families to get outside, especially at nearby Pere Marquette State Park, with its hiking and incredible lodge.

Mark Twain said Mississippi River towns were "comely, clean, well built, pleasing to the eye and cheering to the spirit." Early in the season, before the humidity kicks in, this is especially true of Alton, which is virtually across the Mississippi from St. Louis.

We started our family trip where the two explorers staged their epic expedition, at what's now called the Lewis & Clark State Historic Site. In 1803, Meriwether Lewis and William Clark recruited expedition members here, at the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers and set up Camp River Dubois.

The historic site, in some ways the actual gateway to the West, includes an interesting museum with expedition artifacts and a recreated 55-foot keelboat, stocked for the expedition with the Corps of Discovery's own provisions and trading goods for Native Americans.

"Imagine leaving on a trip like this with no real conception of the West," site manager Brad Winn said. "They thought they might encounter mammoths, volcanoes and a salt mountain." But when the expedition returned two years and five months later, Lewis, Clark and their famous crew had discovered an overland route to the Pacific and boundless new knowledge about the West's geography, native peoples and biology.

For an idea about what the wilderness might have looked like in pre-European days, Pere Marquette State Park offers a starting point. The park's namesake Father Marquette mounted an expedition in 1673, well before Lewis and Clark covered some of the same area. At the request of the government of New France, Marquette explored what's now an expanse from the northern tip of Michigan to mid-Mississippi State.

The state park, about 20 miles from Alton, was on his route. We made a day-trip there and didn't camp, but we did make a two-mile round-trip hike on the Goat Cliff Trail. This trail reaches its highest point near Indian burial mounds atop McAdams Peak, where there are dramatic views of the Mississippi from hundreds of feet up. The trail was created in the 1930s by FDR's Civilian Conservation Corps, as was the spectacular park lodge and hotel.

With rooms at around $100 a night, the lodge looks to be a bargain with its massive stone fireplace and 50-foot ceiling. Our family would love to return and stay there, especially during fall color season.

Once back in Alton, we started to notice that ghost stories seemed to run rampant. Maybe that's because the city has been connected to an undue share of tragedy. There are also remnants of a prison used to incarcerate Confederate prisoners of war. Thousands of the prisoners died there from smallpox and other diseases.

Possibly the most tragic incident connected to Alton was the murder of abolitionist newsman and Presbyterian Minister Elijah Parish Lovejoy in 1837. Lovejoy fled across the river to Alton from pro-slave Missouri after saboteurs repeatedly targeted his printing presses. But a pro-slavery mob caught up with him again in Alton and destroyed his fourth press. Someone in the group then fatally shot Lovejoy.

Probably the spookiest site in town is the amazing, partially-restored McPike Mansion, where owners Sharyn and George Luedke can show you around if you call ahead. (You may also just do a drive-by.) The house looks like a Hollywood creation, but it's the real deal, built in Second Empire style and creepier than Disney's Haunted Mansion. Sharyn showed us around in the cellar and tried to summon the spirits of former residents Henry (a former Alton mayor), and his mother Lydia with dowsing rods. "They're pretty much just friendly," she said.

Another place in town rumored to be haunted is the old and creaky Mineral Springs Hotel, now home to several businesses, including a Museum of Torture Devices run by certified local character and ghost expert Janet Kolar. Kolar recounts ghost stories involving former hotel guests, including the Jasmine Lady. "Many people have seen her but lots more have probably just smelled the jasmine perfume she was wearing when she was startled and fell down some stairs," Kolar said.

Kolar's quirky, campy museum features recreations of medieval torture devices such as the gridiron (for roasting), an iron maiden (or sort of upright coffin with spikes) and rat torture devices. Kolar smiled thinly as we scurried out the door.

As a tourist destination, Alton may be best-known as the location where Abraham Lincoln debated Stephen Douglas, but it is also a gathering spot for bald eagles that overwinter on the open waters of the Mississippi. Trumpeter swans and white pelicans also make their way through this portion of the Mississippi Flyway. While we missed the massive migration, we did run ran into local eagle expert Marietta Massalone, who let us look through her telephoto lens at a nesting mother eagle with chicks. "I've been watching these birds for 40 years," Massalone said.

We stopped in at a fascinating and free museum adjacent to the imposing Melvin Price Locks and Dam, built and run by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Our tour guide Jason Welch took us out onto the locks, where we saw blocks-long barges head down the Mississippi loaded with grain and oil and listened to another story about Alton. This one about industry.

Fully-loaded barges make their way through the locks one after the other and each craft, when fully loaded, carried more than a thousand semitrailers, Welch said. "It's an eco-friendly way to transport goods and essential to the economy," he said.

<strong>Outdoors:</strong> Find information about trails, camping and the lodge at Pere Marquette State Park by going to dnr.illinois.gov/Parks/Pages/PereMarquette.aspx.

<strong>To do:</strong> A great family attraction suited to a day-trip from Alton is the Center For American Archeology in Kampsville, a charming river town with its own tiny ferry. The CAA is a venerable academic institution that grew out of the Koster Native American archeological dig in the 1970s. CAA also offers hands-on field schools and classes, plus a museum and store that’s open to the public. Go to caa-archeology.org.

<strong>Lodging:</strong> Check out the family-friendly Atrium Hotel and Conference Center in Alton, which has a pool for kids, a nice breakfast buffet and a contemporary and very friendly atmosphere. Find information at atriumhotel.net.

<strong>For more information:</strong> The Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau website is a great resource for information on restaurants, hotel deals and attractions at visitalton.com.