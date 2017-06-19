'Shattered' campaign, 'Shattered' Clinton

<em><strong>Read it: "Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign," by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. Crown/Archetype. Barnes & Noble, $12.49.</strong></em>

Hilary Clinton faded away from the political scene in recent months, but the mistakes of her campaign and its meaning for American society is being explored in the new book by journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes. They revisit the entirety of the election through their book, "Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton's Doomed Campaign."

Allen said this book includes both the successes and downfalls of the campaign.

"You kind of get back into the feel of this election," he said. But while people might not want to revisit a stressful campaign season, the authors feel it is important to revisit to learn the management mistakes, Allen added.

The book discusses key decisions of the campaign as seen through the eyes of the insiders. This isn't the first time these authors have tackled this controversial, and often demonized, character. Their first book, "HRC," covers her time at the state department.

The biggest challenge Allen and Parnes faced was not in exploring such a difficult subject, but getting the people around her to talk. They asked each person in Clinton's campaign their best and worst moments of the campaign.

"We knew that people weren't going to talk to us easily," said Allen at a book talk at the University Club of Chicago last week.

Employees of Clinton were more focused on their role in helping her get elected president than giving interviews. The authors started researching for this book in 2014 and continued writing through the end of her campaign. Allen and Parnes were just as shocked by her loss as the campaign staff. In order to make people more comfortable, Allen and Parnes promised not to publish their book until 2017.

Parnes feels the book's strength is it captures top Clinton officials' deeper feelings.

"It's not just lots of people's opinions on the outside," she said.

The goal was to help the public know what was going on moment by moment of election night.

"We made it our mission to interview as many people in that room [with Hillary] as possible," Parnes said. "A lot of people who have read the book felt like they were there."

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have responded positively to the book. One Republican colleague told Allen he thought the book showed Clinton's humanity in ways her campaign did not. He found himself rooting for her.

Parnes said the title "Shattered" was always the vision, despite starting the book before the campaign was over. Hillary might not have shattered the glass ceiling, but Parnes and Allen saw her loss as shattering of her career.