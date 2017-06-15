100-Word Review: 'Relaxer'

alt-j

'Relaxer'

<strong>Label:</strong> Infectious Music/Atlantic Records

<strong>Released:</strong> June 2, 2017

The English indie rock band alt-j is back with their first new album in three years, titled "Relaxer." As an eight-track album, "Relaxer" has an equal amount of upbeat and lower tempo songs, but the album begins and ends with slower, more relaxing-sounding tracks.

Starting with "3WW" and ending with "Pleader," these two tracks patiently take their time as they transform themselves into completely different songs by the end, whether that includes adding soft vocals from Wolf Alice's Ellie Rowsell or the sounds of flutes.

With no lack of creativity differences from their first two albums, "Relaxer" is appropriately named as it sets your mind and ears at ease.