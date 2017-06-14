See Limelight's prequel to the boy who never grew up

Energy and enthusiasm were palpable the moment the actors of Limelight Theatre Works' "Peter and the Starcatcher" started coming through the doors Thursday evening.

A prequel to "Peter Pan," the show, directed by Aubrey LaLuna, of Kankakee, and Nicole Klimzak, of Bourbonnais, is a little different than what you might expect, says Albert Rybka, of Kankakee, who plays Capt. Robert Falcon Scott.

What's also a little different is the way women play male characters in the show. This isn't uncommon in live productions of the Peter Pan story. But this version — often described as a parody — "isn't the Peter we know," said Abby Devine, of Bourbonnais, who plays Boy. (He'll become the namesake character throughout the show.)

"It's the Boy before he becomes Peter," Devine said. Several other familiar characters also take the stage in this production, allowing the audience to see how they possibly came to be.

The play centers on Boy and two of his orphan friends, Prentiss and Ted, played by Catherine Groth, of Kankakee, and Max Miller, of Bourbonnais. The children are sold by their schoolmaster to Bill Slank, played by Jennifer Benson, of Kankakee, who has a malicious ulterior motive for buying the boys. Slank takes the boys aboard The Neverland and sets sail for an island called Randoon.

At the same time, another group of characters also is setting sail for Randoon. Lord Leonard Aster, played by Paul Snyder, of Kankakee, is entrusted with a trunk belonging to Queen Victoria. However, a second trunk full of sand is set up as a decoy and is supposed to sail on The Neverland. Lord Aster puts the decoy trunk, his daughter Molly (Case Koerner, of Bourbonnais) and her nanny, Mrs. Bumbrake (Erin Davidson, of Peotone) on The Neverland, along with Alf (Deante Lewis, of Bourbonnais) and Mack (Zach Runner, of Kankakee).

Aster takes the queen's trunk and travels on The Wasp, along with Smee (Alexis Smith, of Kankakee), Capt. Robert Falcon Scott and Black Stache (Callan Griffiths, of Bourbonnais). However, Lord Aster is not really traveling with the entrusted trunk. (It's really the switched, sand-filled trunk.)

Act I takes place simultaneously on both boats as more characters are introduced. During the voyage, the characters' motives are discovered and chaos reigns. At the end of Act I, the boats sail into a hurricane, and all of the characters eventually end up on the island of Randoon. Get ready for it: More characters arrive, more motives are discovered and more chaos reigns.

While the play is laugh-out-loud funny and can be considered "a parody prequel to Peter Pan," said Davidson, it also sad and touching as the boys realize that people move on and children grow up.

"It contains a full range of emotion," Devine said. "There is hardship in this production. Peter has a darkness, but at the same time he has a naivete."

It also pay tribute to the original storyline. "Like Peter Pan, the play and this production allow the audience members to use their imaginations, so there is a minimal use of props," Griffiths said.

In addition, "In certain moments, actors break character and talk directly to the audience, allowing the audience members to feel as if they are involved in the show," Snyder added.

This show, which is not as well-known as the Broadway musical and its many spin-off movies, is just in line with Limelight's purpose, Synder said, who explained the company focuses on "guerrilla theater," or revolutionary, out-of-the-box works.

He added: "It doesn't want to do the shows that others do."

WHAT: "Peter and the Starcatcher"

WHERE: Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

TICKETS: Purchase for $10 online at brownpapertickets.com (up to two hours before showtime) or at the door.