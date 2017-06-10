Community Calendar: June 10, 2017

<strong>Monday, June 12</strong>

Chicago By Design program, Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road. 815-933-1727. Free, open to all ages. 6:30 p.m. Photo presentation about the architecture of Chicago, Windy City Road Warrior, by David Clark.

Greener, Cleaner with Anna Stange, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee, 6:30 p.m. How to make cleaning products for around the house that are environmentally-friendly and do a great job. Register at 815-969-1696.

Beginner's Sign Language Class, Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road. 815-933-1727. 4 p.m. Every Monday during June. Must be age 14 and older. Registration and $5 refundable deposit required, seating limited.

Container Gardening with Anna Stange, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 1 p.m. Children in kindergarten – second grade learn how to make starter container garden. Free. All supplies included. Register at 815-939-1696.

<strong>Tuesday, June 13</strong>

Fab and Fellowship, First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, 64 S. Walnut St. 9:30 a.m. Free. Focus on flexibility and balance. Self-paced. 815-468-3275.

Spoken Word Challenge, Hill Stage in Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. Free. 7:30 p.m. Contestants perform a five-minute piece in front of judges and an audience for cash prizes speaking on the theme "power." Judges' choice wins $100; audience choice wins $30. Bad weather takes event inside to 259 S. Schuyler Ave. Registration required, space limited, 815-939-4564.

LOSS (Loving Outreach to Survivors of Suicide), Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 815-939-4564. 6 p.m. Free, nondenominational program to support those grieving the loss of a loved one by suicide. A safe, nonjudgmental environment where survivors of suicide can talk openly about feelings and experiences. Place to find community, direction and resources for healing.

Hands of Art, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists of Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Painting time outside, those 12 and younger must be accompanied by adult. Free. info@merchantstreetartgallery.org, 815-685-9057 to reserve a space. Facebook/ArtistswithAutism15 or merchantstreetartgallery.org.

Engineer for a Day, organized by the University of Illinois Extension Office, at Limestone Township Library, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 2 p.m. For grades 3-5. Take on the challenges an engineer faces, solve real-world problems, design, build and test ideas. Register at 815-939-1696.

Read Between the Lines Book Club, Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road. 815-933-1727. 10 a.m. Fiction book club for adults with discussion on "The Life She Wants" by Robyn Carr. Obtain a copy at library or read your own.

Storytime, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 10 a.m. Mix of crafts, stories and music to help young children develop a love for reading. Parents and guardians can bring their 6-months to 5-year-old children. Free. Register at 815-939-1696.

<strong>Wednesday, June 14</strong>

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-939-9209.

Summer Reading Program Registration - Reading By Design, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. Ages pre-K through adults. Registration through June 17. You must register for the reading program in person at the library. limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696.

Crafting By Design, Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey. 815-933-1727. 6:30 p.m. Transferring images on glass using packing tape and creating skylines from paint strips. Free program. For adults Registration required.

Sculptures, grades 6 and older, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 1 p.m. Free. All supplies provided. Register at 815-939-1696.

<strong>Thursday, June 15</strong>

Summer Feeding Program, Lorenzo R. Smith School, Hopkins Park, June 5-Aug. 11. Breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch 11 a.m. to noon. 815-944-5219, ext.330

Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International, Key City, meets first and third Thursday each month. Helps individuals increase communication and leadership skills. 7 p.m. Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. Call 815-932-0564 or email sliver470@sbcglobal.net.

<strong>Friday, June 16</strong>

Transformed Life Recovery Group, Redeeming Life Ministries basement, 1284 S. Jeffrey St., Kankakee. 6:45 p.m. Reading inspiration, snacks, coffee and fellowship. Meets each Friday. 815-408-1262.

Second annual Golf Cart Parade, village of Manteno, 815-929-4804. 6:45 p.m. Heritage Park and then proceeds to Rockin' on Main on Main Street. Most creative decorations get a trophy and $200 gift certificate to Stevenson Auto Sales. No advance registration required.

Father's Day Craft, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road., Kankakee. 1 p.m. Kids in kindergarten and older. No fee. All supplies provided. Register at 815-939-1696.

<strong>Sunday, June 18</strong>

Chicken and Ribs Dinner, Aroma Park Boat Club, 199 Boat Club Road. 815-939-9478. Starts at noon, half chicken dinner or half slab of ribs, two side salads and green beans, roll, butter $12. Eat in or carry out (full slab dinners available).

<strong>Monday, June 19</strong>

Father/Child Lego Building, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. For dad and children in kindergarten and older. Sign up for either 11 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2 p.m. Register at 815-939-1696.

Chess Club, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 6 p.m. Free. Competition for all playing levels and ages. Please bring extra chess boards, if possible, to allow more players to join in. 815-939-4564.

<strong>Tuesday, June 20</strong>

Fab and Fellowship, First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, 64 S. Walnut St. 9:30 a.m. Free. Focus on flexibility and balance. Self-paced. 815-468-3275.

<strong>Wednesday, June 21</strong>

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-939-9209.

<strong>Friday, June 23</strong>

Transformed Life Recovery Group, Redeeming Life Ministries basement, 1284 S. Jeffrey St., Kankakee. 6:45 p.m. Reading inspiration, snacks, coffee and fellowship. Meets each Friday. 815-408-1262.

<strong>Saturday, June 24</strong>

Juneteenth Celebration Parade and Celebration, 8 a.m. to dusk, Parade lineup 8 to 10 a.m. in parking lot across from Paramount Theatre. Route goes left on Oak Street to Indiana Avenue, right to Court Street and left onto Court to Hobbie Avenue, then left on Hobbie to Pioneer Park for a celebration from noon to dusk. Variety of talent, cars, trucks, food.

<strong>Tuesday, June 27</strong>

Fab and Fellowship, First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, 64 S. Walnut St. 9:30 a.m. Free. Focus on flexibility and balance. Self-paced. 815-468-3275.

<strong>Wednesday, June 28</strong>

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-939-9209.

<strong>Friday, June 30</strong>

Transformed Life Recovery Group, Redeeming Life Ministries basement, 1284 S. Jeffrey St., Kankakee. 6:45 p.m. Reading inspiration, snacks, coffee and fellowship. Meets each Friday. 815-408-1262.