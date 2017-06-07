This gentle giant herds the grandkids

Name: Kane

Age: 7

Breed: Rottweiler

My people and place of residence: Mike and Kelly Lulkowski, of Manteno

A little bit about me: I'm a gentle giant with an old soul. My mom and dad have five grandkids that I adore, and I believe my job is to heard them like sheep. My oldest human sister once said I'm the best babysitter. I love car, boat and golf cart rides and camping is my favorite pastime.

Favorite toy: That's easy: A tug toy. I like to drag my little brother Petey around. It's easy as he is only a 50 pound pitbull.

Favorite treat: Mommy's homemade pumpkin and peanut butter treats.

Tricks I can do: Anything for a treat! The grandkids love to do high five.

If I could speak, I would say: "Feed me!" I'm a total foodie, and I'm fortunate to be just tall enough to sneak food off the dinner table. I love visiting my Auntie Kimmie; she always feeds me a lot of good stuff.