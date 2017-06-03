Community Calendar: June 3, 2017

Sunday, June 4

Old Courthouse Museum Open House, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka. Open 1 to 4 p.m. 815-432-2215.

Strawberry Jazz Festival, Gov. Small Memorial Park, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 90 fine arts and crafts vendors, shows, entertainment at four venues, featuring bands, dancers, singers and novelty acts. Children's activities: games, dime toss, face painting. Visit a 19th century one-room schoolhouse. Baby contest. Crowning of Strawberry Prince and Princess. Variety of food and strawberry-themed sweet treats. 815-954-7702.

Monday, June 5

Monarch Book Club, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 6:30 p.m. For grades 1-3. Read the book of the month and then craft time. Register at 815-939-1696.

Coloring time for adults, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 6:30 p.m. Bring your own coloring book and colored pencils, markers or crayons, or use the library's pencils and coloring pages. Register at 815-939-1696.

Chess Club, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Competition for all playing levels and ages. Please bring extra chess boards, if possible, to allow more players to join in. 815-939-4564.

Monday Movie: "La La Land," Bourbonnais Public Library, White Oak Conference Room, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. 6 p.m. Rated PG-13. Free. No registration necessary. 815-933-1727.

Tuesday, June 6

Craft time for adults, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. Free. 6:30 p.m. Evening of crafting something fun for the season. All supplies included. Register at 815-939-1696.

Fab and Fellowship, First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, 64 S. Walnut St. 9:30 a.m. Free. Focus on flexibility and balance. Self-paced. 815-468-3275.

Wednesday, June 7

Armstrong retirees meeting, 1 p.m. Family House Restaurant, Bradley.

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-939-9209.

Summer Reading Program Registration — Reading By Design, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. Ages pre-K through adults. Registration through June 17. You must register for the reading program in person at the library. The kickoff event is June 10. limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696.

Thursday, June 8

Time of Prayer, One Heart, One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. Illinois Route 113, Kankakee. Let the silence and atmosphere of peace bring you to a deeper place within yourself. 9 a.m. to noon. 815-935-0800, sscm-usa.org.

Thursday, June 8 — Saturday, June 10

Chatsworth Sesquicentennial, park and Bluebird Hall and McGathering Museum. Appearances by Ted Takasaki, Hall of Fame angler; parade; carnival; food; Chatsworth Idol contest; hot air balloons; time capsule; fireworks; shows of cars, tractors, style, quilts; Old Time Medicine Man Show; vendors; kids' games; tractor pull. No admission charge for bands. chatsworthillinois.org,

Friday, June 9

Child Network's Women's Charity Golf Classic, Kankakee Elks Country Club, St. Anne. For female golfers, all skill levels. 7:45 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. $85 entry for 18-hole scramble, cart, on-course games, continental breakfast, lunch, prizes. Register at childnetwork.org or 815-936-7372.

Transformed Life Recovery Group, Redeeming Life Ministries basement, 1284 S. Jeffrey St., Kankakee. 6:45 p.m. Reading inspiration, snacks, coffee and fellowship. Meets each Friday. 815-408-1262.

Tuesday, June 13

Wednesday, June 14

Summer Reading Program Registration — Reading By Design, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. Ages pre-K through adults. Registration through June 17. You must register for the reading program in person at the library. limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696.

Thursday, June 15

Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International, Key City, meets first and third Thursday each month. Helps individuals increase communication and leadership skills. 7 p.m. Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. Call 815-932-0564 or email sliver470@sbcglobal.net.

Friday, June 16

Monday, June 19

Tuesday, June 20

Wednesday, June 21

Friday, June 23

Tuesday, June 27

Wednesday, June 28

Friday, June 30

