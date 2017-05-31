A tough barn cat who likes to cuddle

Name: Buddy Ray

Age:4

Breed: Tiger striped/short hair

My people and place of residence: Michael and Marsha Burkhalter, of Bourbonnais.

A little about me: I was born in a barn in the outskirts of Momence, then I was adopted by my loving parents. It's definitely in my blood to be an outdoorsy, mouse-hunting kinda cat. Even though I live in town now, I still enjoying being outside with my harness on.

I have a chair by the window where I sit and do a little bird-watching. I love my lap time with my dad on the couch every night when he gets home from work. I act like I'm still a tough barn cat, but I love that my mom tucks me in bed every night, kisses me and tells me how much she loves me.

My favorite toy: A blue mouse I've had since I was a baby; I call him Mr. Mouse.

Favorite treat: Temptations chicken, cheesy middles

Tricks I can do: I don't know if this is considered a trick, but I take care of Mr. Mouse. I bring him everywhere I go, bring him to my food dish to eat and in my water to drink and take a bath.

If I could speak I would say: I am so grateful, lucky and happy to have the parents I have. Now let me outside.