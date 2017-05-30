Celebrating Frank Lloyd Wright's 150th birthday

It stands out in a neighborhood of historic houses: the geometric stained-glass windows, satisfying structure and unobtrusive presence.

The B. Harley Bradley House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, has been an iconic symbol and object of pride in the heart of Kankakee for many years. In honor of Wright's 150th birthday, Kankakee County is joining the rest of the country to celebrate with numerous activities this summer.

The Bradley House, currently owned by Wright in Kankakee, and the privately owned Hickox House are famous as the first two Prairie Style homes Wright designed. This is the only place where two Wright-designed homes sit next to each other, said Laura Golowski, operations manager of Wright in Kankakee.

Located on South Harrison Avenue, the Bradley House was designed in 1900 and called "the building that signifies the beginning of the first great period of Wright's career," wrote Thomas Heinz in "The Vision of Frank Lloyd Wright."

Along with its sister — the Hickox House, sitting slightly north — the Bradley House is known for its low-set rooftops, colorful art glass windows and expansive rich hardwood interior. It draws visitors to our area from all over the world.

Wright's houses were "built to fit the landscape, not fight the landscape," said Kim Bixler, a Frank Lloyd Wright expert and writer from New York. That's easy to see as these sit cradled by the Kankakee River, nestled at the edge of the Riverview Historic District.

<strong>BIRTH OF ICONIC STYLE</strong>

The houses were commissioned by a pair of siblings: Anne and her husband, Byron Harley, Bradley, and Anne's brother, Warren Hickox Jr.

Although today called the B. Harley Bradley House, it was in fact owned by Anne, said Golowski.

When the siblings' parents died, they were left a large section of land — including where the two houses sit — and a large amount of money. Anne and B. Harley (who had inherited family wealth as well) met Wright at a party in Chicago. He had designed their aunt's summer house.

"I'm sure Frank Lloyd Wright saw dollar signs clicking when he met them," Golowski said.

Wright accompanied them to look at the land. According to the story, he was so inspired by the river and setting, he whipped out an envelope and drew the front facade of what would be the Hickox House.

The design was revolutionary; its big rooms, geometric shapes and open floor plan was in stark contrast to the tall lines, spires, turrets and colorful painting of the Queen Anne Victorian.

"He was waiting for the right time, place and man to try it on," Golowski said. "It mimicked the land, the wide open spaces of the prairie."

It is believed because of the proximity to Chicago that Wright oversaw the building of the homes, living for a time in the basement of the Hickox House, Golowski added. He was 33 when he designed the homes, on his seventh year as a self-employed architect.

"These designs really harkened the beginning of something new," Golowski said, adding that Wright only designed in the Prairie Style for about a decade.

The Bradleys paid Wright $9,000 to build their home. The average Riverview mansion at the turn of the century cost $3,500; the average home in Kankakee cost $1,500. It had seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus a toilet in the basement and a half-bath in the carriage house.

These features were not always at their best, however.

<strong>NEW OWNERS AND RESTORATION</strong>

When the Bradleys' manufacturing business was bought by Sears, Roebuck & Co., the house went through a variety of owners.

Bradley initially traded the house to Albert Cook in exchange for about 420 acres, a Victorian farmhouse and $1. A year and a half later, it was traded again to Joseph Dodson for his home in Evanston, Ill.

Dodson moved to the country for love of the birds (he operated a bird sanctuary on the grounds), complaining that all the wildlife was leaving Evanston because of the noise and pollution of automobiles. Today he is known for Dodson Bird Houses, which he manufactured and sold. He was the longest resident of the home; he lived there for 34 years.

He left the home to two of his factory employees, who sold the home not long after to local businessman Edwin Bergeron. However, Bergeron's wife didn't like the house and refused to live there.

Not long after that, it was sold to two Navy cooks who were operating a restaurant in Michigan. Marvin Hammack and Ray Schimel moved to Kankakee, lived in the upstairs portion of the home, ran the Yesteryear restaurant below and built an industrial kitchen off the breezeway. The restaurant was very popular for 30 years. When the pair retired, the house was sold again.

In 1986, Steven Small, a well-known Kankakee businessman, bought the property and began restoring the home, redoing the concrete and roof, building a boat dock and getting rid of buildings that had been added to the property over the years.

But the big restoration push came with the purchase by Gaines and Sharon Hall. It took five years, including resurrecting the carriage house and stable, but Wright in Kankakee estimates that 80 percent of the house is still original. The home boasts 111 art glass pieces, which adorn windows, cabinets and doors. 65 percent of them are original to the home built more than a century ago.

Today, Wright in Kankakee has a purchase agreement to pay $1.7 million over 10 years at zero interest. The nonprofit, which organized in 2009, has paid $700,000, including a $217,000 grant by the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. The nonprofit is currently in the midst of a public fund drive for the remaining $500,000. ($500,000 in matching funds have been pledged.) The money will go to ensuring the iconic house on the river continues to be open for tours, events and education.

"The Wright community is a worldwide audience, and Kankakee County has a unique opportunity to showcase the first Prairie Style home of the famed architect," said Staci Wilken, executive director of the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau. She added that she is proud to have such a landmark in this area.

In addition to five weekly tours, the building hosts educational workshops, business meetings, an annual art festival and, last year, a theater production by Limelight Theatre Works.

"You can't get a better venue for a celebration of this magnitude," Wilken said.

<em>The majority of Frank Lloyd Wright’s works are in Illinois around the Chicago suburbs. This is most likely because Wright moved to Chicago early on in his life in search of employment. Many of these houses still </em>are <em>in pristine condition and will be allowing tours this year.</em>

<strong>Frank Lloyd Wright’s Home and Studio,</strong> Oak Park, can be toured daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for less than $20. It was within this building that Wright first explored the architectural concepts that inspired him to develop his unique designs. With magnificent rounded ceilings and a castle-like exterior, make this home number one on the list.

<strong>Frederick C. Robie House,</strong> Hyde Park, which brings together many elements of Wright’s design philosophy. This location can be toured from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Monday.

<strong>Emil Bach House,</strong> Rogers Park. This beautiful architectural work makes good use of geometry with crisp edges and shapes throughout the building. Tours take place from 11 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

<em><strong>A quick tip:</strong></em> Bring the Prairie Style Passport to three Prairie Style buildings during 2017, and receive a complimentary tour for two at the Frank Lloyd Wright Home and Studio, where the Prairie Style was created. Visit wrightinkankakee.org for more information.