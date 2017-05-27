Community Calendar: May 27, 2017

Monday, May 29

Momence Honor Guard, at the the following locations at the times listed: Shrontz Cemetery, 8:30 a.m.; Mt. Airy Cemetery, 8:50 a.m.; Wichert Cemetery, 9:15 a.m.; Momence Meadows Nursing Home, 9:45 a.m.; Momence Cemetery, 10:15 a.m.; St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, 10:30 a.m.; Conrad Park Memorial, 10:50 a.m.; Momence Depot, 11:10 a.m.; and Kasler Veterans Memorial Park, 11:30 a.m.

Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Day Program, Elwood. 11 a.m. musical prelude, 11:30 a.m. service. Handicapped parking, shuttle service for all, follow signs. Allow extra time for travel because of ongoing construction outside of cemetery entrance on Rt. 53.

Tuesday, May 30

Therapeutic Tai Chi in a chair, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E Merchant St., Kankakee. Free. Routine developed with guidance of medical specialists. For anyone who has standing and balance issues. 815-939-4564.

Ramp Assistance Program and free counseling, Options Center for Independent Living, 22 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais. For those in need of a ramp to safely exit/enter home. No charge for the ramp if qualified. Options also offers counseling to those with disabilities who are older than 60 to help each learn about and receive services and support. 815-936-0100.

Wednesday, May 31

Summer Reading Program Registration — Reading By Design, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. Ages pre-K through adults. Registration through June 17. You must register for the reading program in person at the library. The kickoff event is June 10. limestonelibrary.org, 815-939-1696.

Thursday, June 1

Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International, Key City, meets first and third Thursday each month. Helps individuals increase communication and leadership skills. 7 p.m. Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. Call 815-932-0564 or email sliver470@sbcglobal.net.

Friday, June 2

Friday, June 2 — Saturday, June 3

Citywide Garage Sales, Paxton. Maps available very early Friday morning at both Casey's locations and Village Pantry. 217-379-9174.

Saturday, June 3

FantasyCon, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E Merchant St., Kankakee. Free. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Celebration of comics, fantasy and sci-fi. Comic lovers of all ages can chat with artists and authors while browsing selections of comic books, memorabilia and crafts. Wide range of events, board games, video games, superhero face painting. 815-939-4564.

Ride4Life to benefit the American Cancer Society, Manteno Sportsmen's Club. Event takes place rain or shine. Registration 10 a.m., shotgun start 11:30 a.m. T-shirts and pins, food with ticket. $1,000 grand prize drawing. Live music by Wildfire from 8 a.m to noon. ride4life.net.

"Understanding Commercial DNA Test Results," Kankakee Public Library, 201 E Merchant St., Kankakee. Marsha Peterson-Maass will make a presentation at 1 p.m. This program is sponsored by the Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society and is free and open to the public. 815-939-4564.

Sunday, June 4

Strawberry Jazz Festival, Gov. Small Memorial Park, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 90 fine arts and crafts vendors, shows, entertainment at four venues, featuring bands, dancers, singers and novelty acts. Children's activities: games, dime toss, face painting. Visit a 19th century one-room schoolhouse. Baby contest. Crowning of Strawberry Prince and Princess. Variety of food and strawberry-themed sweet treats. 815-954-7702.

Tuesday, June 6

Wednesday, June 7

Armstrong retirees meeting, 1 p.m. Family House Restaurant, Bradley.

Thursday, June 8 — Saturday, June 10

Chatsworth Sesquicentennial, park and Bluebird Hall and McGathering Museum. Appearances by Ted Takasaki, Hall of Fame angler; parade; carnival; food; Chatsworth Idol contest; hot air balloons; time capsule; fireworks; shows of cars, tractors, style, quilts; Old Time Medicine Man Show; vendors; kids' games; tractor pull. No admission charge for bands. chatsworthillinois.org,

Friday, June 9

Child Network's Women's Charity Golf Classic, Kankakee Elks Country Club, St. Anne. For female golfers, all skill levels. 7:45 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. $85 entry for 18-hole scramble, cart, on-course games, continental breakfast, lunch, prizes. Register at childnetwork.org or 815-936-7372.

Tuesday, June 13

Wednesday, June 14

Thursday, June 15

Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International, Key City, meets first and third Thursday each month. Helps individuals increase communication and leadership skills. 7 p.m. Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. Call 815-932-0564 or email sliver470@sbcglobal.net.

Friday, June 16

Tuesday, June 20

Wednesday, June 21

Friday, June 23

Tuesday, June 27

Wednesday, June 28

Friday, June 30

