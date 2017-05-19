Emojis speak louder than words

Take a look at your phone; which emojis do you use? When do you use them? What do they mean?

Specifically, what's that eggplant emoji used for?

These are the types of questions Dr. Monica Riordan, assistant professor of psychology at Chatham University in Pittsburgh, Pa., asks.

Her first hunch was that emojis are "pictograms" — that is directly representing what they symbolize. Think replacing "hamburger" with its emoji in a text that reads, "I want to go eat a hamburger."

But after taking a closer look, Riordan found that emojis are more like "ideograms," that is, they symbolize the idea of a thing. For example, sending a trophy in response to a text about a job promotion.

These ideograms help maintain friendships and illustrate conversation, Riordan said. This is especially important when texting, where a comment can easily sound sarcastic, mean or flippant.

"We don't have vocal tone, gestures or facial expressions in text messages," she said. "Emojis help us perform these social roles that we wouldn't be able to perform in this medium."

The problem is that since emojis represent ideas, they mean different things to different people. Which brings us back to the eggplant emoji.

"I feel like most people that I have talked to use the eggplant emoji as a phallic symbol," said Seth Lowery, 24, of Kankakee.

That's a common perception among the younger generation, but for Riordan, the eggplant emoji represents an inside joke between her and her mother. It reminds them of the time they tried to cook eggplant.

"She texted me, 'What do you want for dinner?' and she had an eggplant behind it," Riordan said. "It goes back to the time when the two of us tried to cook eggplant casserole."

And the modern meaning is part of what makes the joke funny, she added.

"Most people, especially of a millennial age, have decided the eggplant is representative of male genitalia, so when you are texting an eggplant you are texting that," Riordan said. "But that is not what it means when my mother texts it."

Like Riordan, Lowery believes that emojis are clarifiers — to make up for a lack of facial gestures and vocal tones.

"I use emojis to clarify some kind of attached sentiment," he said. "To fill in the blanks that are in written communication. If I were talking in person to someone, they would see facial expression and the tone of voice, and I think emojis help to fill that in."

Of course, what Lowery texts to his mom has an entire different meaning.

"Can I be honest? I have no idea what you're talking about," said Amy Lowery, also of Kankakee, when asked about the eggplant. "Oh, I see it now. I can honestly say I've never used that emoji before," she added. "Now that you've pointed it out to me, I might have to start using it."

One of her favorite emojis is "the rolling on the floor laughing" emoji — a smiley face crying from laughter. She uses it to tease her sisters.

And that's part of how emojis are used, Riordan said, to represent actions that aren't actually happening. Meanings are created and assigned by each participant in the conversation. That meaning is flexible and can change over time.

"One of the reasons we love emojis so much is that they are playful," Riordan said. "They engage us in this game where we try to figure out what they mean."