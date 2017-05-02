Thrills and grills: Try an escape room and burger

The last couple of dates we have spent out and about. We've been to Chicago, Frankfort and Park Forrest — now it's time for the hometown date. This date is all about thrills and grills. Want a little excitement and a chance to impress your date by thinking on your feet? Perfect! Because our first stop is Paradox Emporium in Bradley.

Paradox Emporium is a place where fun happens. They've got coffee, video games, a pool table and a bar, but most exciting is the escape room.

Rooms change frequently, but the current experience is called "The Cure." While the goal of this room isn't to escape, the stakes are high. Imagine you are in a deceased professor's office trying to find the cure to a mystery disease affecting everyone in the world.

You'll turn over tables, follow mazes to get keys to open drawers, use math to calculate codes and open secret compartments containing more clues.

So put on your emporium-provided lab coats and get to work. This mission is stimulating and challenging, and you'll feel great once you solve it. If you don't crack the puzzle, humanity won't survive. Did I mention you only have an hour?

"The Cure" will be open through mid-June, and in about a month, Paradox Emporium will be opening a new room,"The Alley," in which players have to solve the clues from a crime scene located in, you guessed it, an alley.

After you've solved the mystery and saved humanity, it is time to grab a burger and a beer. Luckily for you, our second stop is right next-door. If you haven't been to Hoppy Pig yet, it is about time you get over there. As you can guess by the name, Hoppy Pig is all about the brews. I had a 3 Sheeps Cashmere Hammar — it was very dark, yet surprisingly light, with some subtle chocolate tones.

For appetizers I recommend the Buffalo Chicken Dip and the Irish Egg Rolls. I don't normally like buffalo chicken, but this dip was delicious. If I had ran out of chips, I would have eaten it with a spoon. Don't miss this dip. The Irish Egg Rolls sounded a little odd, but after tasting them, I am sold. They are filled with corned beef, served with Thousand Island dressing and are amazing.

Now that your appetite is ready to go in, try the Smokin' Shroom Burger straight from the grill. It's a mouth-watering, half-pound patty covered with portabella mushrooms, gouda cheese, onion straws, chipotle mayo and pork belly. It's not a burger for beginners; I had to split mine in half. And if you're not too gamed out from Paradox Emporium, Hoppy Pig Has Trivia on Mondays.

WHAT: "The Cure" at Paradox Emporium

WHERE: 101 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

FOR MORE INFORMATION: 815-304-5070 or paradoxemporium.com.

WHAT: Hoppy Pig

WHERE: 135 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

FOR MORE INFORMATION: 815-614-3134 or hoppypig.com.