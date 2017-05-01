Rejuvenate by walking away

READ IT: "Rejuvenate Your Life for Success: Walking Away from Life's Trauma," by Mary Lee. AuthorHouse UK. Amazon.com, $21.33.

In her new book, author Mary Lee encourages people to not give up on themselves, pursue and focus on their dreams and shake off the challenges, atrocities, misfortunes and difficulties in life. "Rejuvenate Your Life for Success: Walking Away from Life's Trauma" explores how readers can take control of their lives and be the best they can for themselves.

"Our present life is full of traumatic issues — economically, socially, financially, marital," Lee said. "One needs to cleanse themselves in order to attain and achieve success."

Lee uses events in the life of Ghana's first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, to illustrate her points in "Rejuvenate Your Life for Success." Lee describes how Nkrumah encountered many obstacles but won the presidential election while imprisoned by the British colonial government.

"This teaches us about perseverance and persistence," she said, adding that she also includes the inspirational story of Nelson Mandela, who pursued forgiveness and reconciliation despite being imprisoned in isolation for 20 years.

Said Lee: "This teaches us about forgiveness and reconciliation, burying the past and all atrocities to make way for success."