Southern pork sausage has cult following

Boudin was selling for $3.59 per pound the day we walked into Bergeron's Boudin & Cajun Meats. Similar to other butcher shops in northern Louisiana, Bergeron's preps its own meats, sells many cuts to take home and cooks up others, such as fried boudin balls.

A plate of fried boudin samples was set out on the counter at the Bossier City location; the spicy aroma floated toward the door and lured visitors, such as myself, to walk over.

Fried boudin balls look like cooked meatballs without the sauce. The aroma is as different from Italian as possible -- definitely Cajun and definitely appetizing. The first bite came with a surprise. Al dente to bite into and then smooth, melted Pepper Jack cheese oozing inside a perfectly cooked meat ball made of pork, rice and secret spices.

Bergeron's is a family-owned business. Reportedly, the idea of selling boudin started percolating at a tail-gate party. The Bergerons are known for bringing boudin trays to parties and tailgates. Other guests took notice. Unlike a lot of other ideas that float around before a football game, "You should start your own (boudin) business" took root and stuck.

For "Gameday" get-togethers, the chalkboard menu suggests ribeye wraps, smoked sausage and boudin balls. There are other favorites, such as backyard cookout ideas that include bacon beau burgers, stuffed jalapeños, pork tenderloin with jalapeños and cream cheese. Bread pudding and boudin balls appear to be a specialty and a go-to for any take-out order.

Even with stores in Shreveport and Bossier City, Bergeron's doesn't necessarily have a corner on the boudin market. In this part of the great state of Louisiana, boudin is sold at grocers, gas stations, even church socials. Most people make their own.

Another customer told me about bringing a plate of homemade boudin to a neighbor's house after church, saying it was a polite thing to do, similar to me showing up a box of doughnuts.

Looking at the meat case, I had other ideas in mind. My neighbors might raise an eyebrow if I showed up with a freshly dressed rabbit stuffed with pork sausage (listed at $4.99 per pound) or cuts of alligator at market price. But, my family wouldn't.

It isn't often I wish I drove to more places, but I did that day. How great it would be returning home with a cooler filled with jalapeño and cream cheese-stuffed chicken thighs wrapped in bacon. That would be a real treat. Or a pair or two of stuffed quail to help reminisce about hunting in my youth with my brothers. Stuffed potatoes are on the menu, too, but not like those in the Midwest; Bergeron's stuffs them with fresh shrimp.

There are more than 100 cajun meats and speciality items under one roof in one single store. Bergeron's smokes its meat in a pecan smoker and sells only certified Angus beef.

However, because some of the sausages are sold cooked, packing a plastic bag of Andouille and hand-rolled, smoked boudin would not be a problem to take back in a suitcase. I also made room for a few cartons of Bergeron's Cajun Season-All Spice Mix. However, I did leave behind the home-made Cracklin's; cracklin's are deep-fried hunks of pork skin dusted with Cajun seasoning.

<strong>Bergeron’s Boudin and Cajun Meats:</strong> Bergeronscajunmeats.com or 318-741-2243.

<strong>Shreveport Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau:</strong> Shreveport-bossier.org.

<strong>Boo-dan or BoHw-dan?</strong>

Not sure how to order boudin? Simply order a “link” and any butcher in Louisiana will know what you mean. There are boudin balls, stuffed boudin balls, fried boudin balls and smoked boudin, too. Some meat manufacturers make boudin, but locals say it is better to visit a local butcher shop. P.S. It is pronounced "boo" as in ghost and "dan" as in dandy.

<strong>Boudin blanc</strong>

Boudin blanc, the type of pork sausage sold in the deep south, is traditionally made of pork without any blood in the mix, so it is lightly colored. The sausage is mixed with Cajun spices to the taste of the maker and rice as a filler. Often stuffed into casings, boudin is also popular without a casing and rolled into balls before frying.