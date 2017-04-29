Community Calendar: April 29, 2017

<strong>Sunday, April 30</strong>

Loyalty Day Parade, 1 p.m. The parade will go down Broadway Street in Bradley, beginning at Washington Avenue and ending at Kennedy Drive. To sign up, email debbiemgard@yahoo.com or call 815-592-1976 or 815-932-0238.

The Agape Ringers, St. Paul's Lutheran School, 1780 Career Center Road, Bourbonnais. 4 p.m. No tickets required; free-will offering accepted. Reception follows. Handbell ensemble performing with high energy and precision. 815-954-5745.

Cello Recital, Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Suite 1, Kankakee. 3 p.m. Free. The Forsman-Sondag Duo (David Forsman, cello, and Melinda Sondag, piano) perform French Impressionist-era works for cello and piano. Free-will offering accepted.

<strong>Monday, May 1</strong>

Monarch Book Club, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 6:30 p.m. Book club for kids in grades 1-3. Read a Monarch Award-winning book and have a crafting session. Register at 815-939-1696.

Chess Club, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 6 to 8 p.m. Free. Competition for all playing levels and ages. Please bring extra chessboards, if possible, to allow more players to join in. 815-939-4564.

<strong>Tuesday, May 2</strong>

Fab and Fellowship, First Presbyterian Church of Manteno, 64 S. Walnut St. 9:30 a.m. Free. Focus on flexibility and balance. Self-paced. 815-468-3275.

Therapeutic Tai Chi, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E Merchant St., Kankakee. Free. Every Tuesday in May, 9:30 to 11 a.m. Therapeutic Tai Chi In-a-Chair routine was developed with the guidance and input of medical specialists, Tai Chi Ch'uan masters and yoga teachers for anyone who has standing and balance issues to improve balance, as well as achieve and maintain a sense of wellness. 815-939-4564.

<strong>Wednesday, May 3</strong>

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Kankakee. 7 p.m. A 12-step support group for compulsive eating and problems with food. 815-939-9209.

Civil War Roundtable, Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St. 6:30 p.m. first Wednesday of each month. Free. May's program is about Jefferson Davis' Confederate colonels with presenter Bruce Allardice. 815-939-4564.

<strong>Thursday, May 4</strong>

The Kankakee Chapter of Toastmasters International, Key City, meets the first and third Thursday of each month. 7 p.m. at Garden of Prayer Youth Center, 1432 S. Fourth Ave., Kankakee. Call 815-932-0564, or email sliver470@sbcglobal.net.

Storytime at Night, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 6:30 p.m. Come in your pajamas. Mix of crafts, stories and music designed to help children 6 months to 5 years develop a love for reading. Free. Register at 815-939-1696.

Prayer Breakfast, One Heart, One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. Illinois Route 113, Kankakee. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Prayerful reflection on relevant topics, "The Art of Belief, Divine Inspiration through Iconography." After many centuries, iconography remains a spiritually powerful part of Christ's church and theology. Register at 815-935-0800.

<strong>Friday, May 5</strong>

Transformed Life Recovery Group, Redeeming Life Ministries basement, 1284 S. Jeffrey St., Kankakee. 6:45 p.m. Reading inspiration, snacks, coffee and fellowship. Meets each Friday. 815-408-1262.

<strong>Saturday, May 6</strong>

Mother's Day Craft, Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 1 p.m. Work on a craft for Mom on her special day. Free. All supplies are provided, Children in kindergarten and older. Register at 815-939-1696.

<strong>Sunday, May 7</strong>

Old Courthouse Museum Open House, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka. Open 1 to 4 p.m. 815-432-2215.

<strong>Tuesday, May 9</strong>

Book club for adults, May selection is "My Grandmother Asked Me to Tell You She's Sorry," Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee. 6:30 p.m. Discussion time and various genres each month. Pick up the book at the front desk when you register or they can put it on hold. 815-939-1696.

Open Book, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 7:30 p.m. Open mic evening of stories and poetry second Tuesday of each month. Come just to listen or try out a new poem or short story, rhymes and rants in front of an audience. No judgments. No limits. Just words. Open Book is great way to meet other writers in the area and find out about your local writing community. Open Book is in partnership with the Kankakee Public Library. 815-496-0278.

<strong>Wednesday, May 10</strong>

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley.Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. $7 plus tip. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

<strong>Thursday, May 11</strong>

Ramp Assistance Program and free counseling, Options Center for Independent Living, 22 Heritage Drive, Bourbonnais. For those in need of a ramp to safely exit/enter home. No charge for the ramp if qualified. Options also offers counseling to those with disabilities who are older than 60 to help each learn about and receive services and support. 815-936-0100.

<strong>Friday, May 12</strong>

National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, Village Grill, 135 S.Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Noon lunch, 1 p.m. meeting. All welcome. 815-929-3724.

<strong>Wednesday, May 17</strong>

<strong>Thursday, May 18</strong>

Food pantry, Gift of God Street Church, 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee. Open 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursday of each month. 815-614-3785.

<strong>Wednesday, May 24</strong>

