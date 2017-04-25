Zonta awards two outstanding women

A sure sign of spring is the annual Zonta Executive Luncheon, to be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, located at the Kankakee Country Club. Each year, in conjunction with this event, Zonta selects two outstanding women in the area that exemplify their mission and goals to receive two awards.

Lunch will be served promptly at noon, followed by the recognition of the 2017 Woman of Achievement, Cathy Boicken, president of Municipal Bank, and the 2017 Young Woman in Public Affairs, Diane Wei, senior at Kankakee High School.

In addition to being a bank president, Boicken is a member of the Hospice of Kankakee County Board and the Kankakee Community College Foundation. She helped found the Kankakee Foundation Women's Giving Circle, an organization raising money to help women reach their educational goals.

Wei was selected because she is an "exceptional young woman who has demonstrated an early commitment to her community," according to a press release.

Wei has volunteered for the National Energy Education Development (NEED) project, as a You Awards staff member, as a Project Net Generation mentor and as a Riverside Child Life volunteer. She is also Class Council president, captain of the Scholastic Bowl Team and Team Quest and captain of the school's Robotics Team.

"One program I advocate zealously for is Robotics," Wei wrote on her award application. "I really appreciate the positive influences STEM has had on my life. ... I search for potential female members in the hopes that they find that the stereotype was wrong, and that anything is really possible if you set your mind upon it."

Since 1988, Zonta Club of Kankakee has recognized 19 outstanding women of Kankakee County for dedicated service in their communities with the Woman of Achievement Award. The club, a member of Zonta International, seeks to empower women worldwide by improving their legal, political, economic, educational, health and professional status.

What: Zonta Club of Kankakee Executive Luncheon

Where: Kankakee Country Club, Kankakee

When: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday

For more information: Visit zontakankakee.org or call Carol at 815-592-6839.