Club News: April 15, 2017

<p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Take Back the Night</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">Iroquois Sexual Assault Services and Harbor House will have Take Back the Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday, located at First United Methodist Church, 301 S. Fourth St., Watseka. Take a stand against sexual violence with advocates, survivors and supporters at this free event. For more information, call 815-432-2779 or email kgarrison@kc-casa.org.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Quilt retreat weekend</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">Central Citizens' Library District, 1134 E. 3100N Road, Clifton, will host a quilt retreat weekend from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 22 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 23. Bring fabrics for an uninterrupted time and plenty of space to quilt. Anyone can join for the weekend or day. Everything can remain set up for quilting throughout the weekend so you can come and go. Bring your meals (food will be provided for Friday and Saturday dinner) and wear comfortable clothes. Register at 815-694-2800.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Walk a Mile in Her Shoes</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault and Iroquois Sexual Assault Services are hosting their 10th annual Walk A Mile In Her Shoes Friday, located at the K.V.P.D. RecCenter, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. Participants are encouraged to wear women's shoes as a symbol of their commitment to this important cause. The purpose of this activity is to empower men and raise awareness of men's violence against women. Men have the power to cease sexualized violence and become more active in trying to bring about a solution. Preregister for $10 per walker ($8 per walker for teams of 5 or more) at eventbrite.com/e/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-2017-tickets-32891145301 until Thursday. A limited number of shoes will be available the day of the walk.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Community cleanup day</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">The Manteno community cleanup day starts at 8 a.m. April 22 (rain date April 29). Meet at Legion Park. Wear old clothes and bring work gloves. Free breakfast and refreshments provided. Register at 815-929-4804 or smarion@villageofmanteno.com. Volunteers that register today will be entered in a prize drawing.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Kankakee Valley Garden Club</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">The Kankakee Valley Garden Club will meet at 7 p.m. April 27 at the Bird Park Field House in Kankakee. The topic will be container gardening, presented by Terry Doehring. Hostesses are Margarette O'Reilly, Nancy Prince and Paulette Crank. To become a member, call Doehring at 815-939-0134 or Donna Tanner at 815-426-2918.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>'Twice As Nice' concerts</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">The Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry St., Watseka, will hold the "Twice As Nice" encore concerts at 2 and 4:30 p.m. April 29, featuring sisters Pat Neal, of Watseka, and Cyndy Schmohe, of Richwood, Ohio, playing piano duets. Also featured will be the Iroquois County Southern gospel group A Natural High; Wes Lundsberg, of Danforth; and John Orme and Erik Parmenter, both of Watseka. Tickets for $15 are available at the museum or The Gathering and Inside Out, both in Gilman. For more information, call 815-432-2215.</p><p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Fundraiser for Medical Clinic</strong></p><p class="MsoNormal">Hippocrates Medical Clinic will have a dinner and silent auction fundraiser at 5 p.m. April 29, located at the Quality Inn in Bradley. The clinic's mission is to provide free medical services to those in need. Masters of Ceremonies will be Dr. E. Kent Frye and Dr. M. Qasim Choudry. Entertainment will be by comedy group The Mistakes, graduates of The Second City in Chicago. Lorenis Lara, 2016 Volunteer of the Year, will be honored. For more information or to purchase $35 tickets, call Dondi at 815-715-8405. All proceeds will benefit the clinic.</p>