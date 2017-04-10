'Purge' director teams with horror novelist on 'Feral'

<strong><em>Read it: "Feral," by B.K. Evenson and James DeMonaco. Published by Blumhouse Books. $9.97 at Amazon.com.</em></strong>

Imagine all of the men on this planet turning into rabid, infected versions of themselves, hell-bent on killing every woman on the planet. That's the direction 16-year-old Allie Hilts finds her life heading in within the first few hours of a normal school day. Three years later, Allie has joined a group of well-armed women fighting for their survival from these men, now known as ferals.

That's the premise for the newest book, "Feral," written by acclaimed author of literary horror, B.K. Evenson. For this new, fast-paced, post-apocalyptic thriller, Evenson teamed up with James DeMonaco, writer/director of "The Purge" franchise.

Released April 4, the novel is from the publisher owned by Blumhouse Productions, responsible for genre hits like "Get Out," "Whiplash" and "Hellevator."

We recently caught up with Evenson to talk about writing women characters in the post-apocalyptic genre, taking a screen play to a novel and a possible movie deal.

<strong><em>Why was it decided to go with men as the infected ones, when it could've just as easily been women?</em></strong>

The book is based on a script that James DeMonaco wrote, and we were thinking of the male aggression and what would happen if that was exaggerated.

<strong><em>Were you trying to model the character of Allie in the image of someone specific?</em></strong>

No, not necessarily. We just wanted a strong, female character who was a tomboy and could compete with the boys and her dad. She's someone who rises to the occasion.

<em><strong>How did you and James work together to make this different from [other] post-apocalyptic novels?</strong></em>

James is a very talented screenplay writer, so we reworked it as a novel. What we found was, we got to a different place writing together that we wouldn't have gotten to otherwise. Together, we were seeing different things about the women and their lives, and we wanted to write it respectfully.

<em><strong>Why did you decide to start chapter one in the way that you did?</strong></em>

We wanted to start something normal. It seems to Allie that initially, it's a crazy day. It may not be a typical high school day for everyone, but with this you can feel the contrast stronger. We were giving readers a sense of normality before taking it away.

<em><strong>From page 14, things get moving pretty quickly. Why not take time to ease into the main plot?</strong></em>

We definitely could've done that. For readers, we wanted them to feel what Allie was feeling. It was a way to get readers to participate in her difficulties and the difficulties of the world.

<strong><em>Will "Feral" ever be optioned for the big screen?</em></strong>

I think James is working with someone to make it into a film. I think it's a great screenplay, and I really hope that it does get turned into a film. Blumhouse has a distinctive brand, and they make really smart horror movies. People who like those movies will like this book.

"Feral" is a Blumhouse Books original. Blumhouse Books originates from Blumhouse Productions. Blumhouse Productions is known for producing horror, thriller and drama films, and TV shows and documentaries.

"The Purge," "Whiplash," "Get Out," "The Belko Experiment," "Hellevator" and "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst" are just a few of the titles under their belt. Blumhouse Productions also will be producing the newest installment to the "Halloween" film series set for release in 2018.