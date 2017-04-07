Shakespeare’s 'The Tempest' in outdoor sculpture park

See one of Shakespeare's classics like you have never seen before.

Creatively brought to life on an unusual stage, Governors State University's theater students will perform their rendition of "The Tempest" — and it will take place outdoors amid a public park featuring 32 large-scale, contemporary art sculptures surrounded by Illinois prairie.

It's from the Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park on the GSU campus that visiting director Erica Vannon pulled her inspiration.

"[While I was in England], I was fortunate enough to see an incredible production of 'Hamlet' take place in a greenhouse in the Yorkshire Sculpture Park," Vannon said. "When I laid eyes on the Nathan Manilow Sculpture Park here at Governors State, I knew I had to direct 'The Tempest.'"

While uncommon, this setting suits the show well. Shakespeare's piece follows a royal party traveling to Italy by sea, until a powerful storm shipwrecks the characters on an island. There, a story of magic, revenge, sibling rivalry, government, romantic love and the bonds of parenthood emerges.

The island setting is easily imagined by viewers as the show takes place among four sculptures: "What's Not," by Chakaia Booker; "Icaraus," by Charles Ginnevar; "Yes! For Lady Day," by Marc DiSuvero; and "House Divided," by Bruce Nauman. The park is an unexpectedly effective tool for the cast and for the audience.

"What better way to experience the magic of the island than to stumble through the park with the shipwrecked characters themselves?" Vannon said.