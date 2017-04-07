"Gifted" is a father-daughter love story

Chris Evans isn't donning a shield or uniform for his role in "Gifted." In fact, outwardly, he's a typical, blue-collar boat repairman. It's what lies beneath that makes him just as strong and powerful as Captain America.

Evans portrays Frank, uncle and father-figure to 6-year-old Mary (Mckenna Grace). In a custody battle with Mary's maternal grandmother, everyone's motives and abilities are put into question, revealing a troubled past and regrets. While the story might be somewhat predictable and familiar, it's still one that captures your attention and your heart as you laugh and shed a few tears.

Frank has decided to send his brilliant, mathematically gifted 6-year-old to public school to learn more than he can teach her — social skills. From the moment Mary sits at her desk, utterly bored, she unveils her profound gift at calculating equations (and lack of respect) as her teacher, Bonnie (Jenny Slate), checks the results on her calculator. As the adults have other plans for Mary's education, it comes down to a fight for what's best for Mary. But those lines of right and wrong are blurred.

"Gifted" is a love story on many different levels. It's a father-daughter love story, as well as a sweet attraction between Frank and Mary's first-grade teacher. We also see the connection and loyalty between siblings and how a bond between a mother and child sadly can be broken. While it is Mary and Frank's story, these ancillary stories add a beautiful depth to the film. Frank's genuine and unyielding love and protection of Mary is unparalleled. He loves this little girl and is weighed down by the responsibility of doing what is best for his sister's child. His sister would have wanted Mary to have friends her own age, not just a neighbor lady and Fred, the one-eyed cat.

What makes "Gifted" a different take on a familiar topic is the court proceedings. This allows the viewer into the struggle that Frank is facing internally. He's not a superhero. He's very ordinary, but that's what makes him so special. Every parent asks the question, "Am I making the right decision?"

In Mary's mind, he's not perfect either. The two work out a few typical parent-kid issues, sometimes in messy ways, but all very honestly.

The secondary characters hold their own as well. Roberta (Octavia Spencer) is the neighbor every parent would want — her maternal influence creates a wonderful balance in Mary's life. Evelyn (Lindsay Duncan) is the multidimensional, evil character, just as complicated with her guilt and remorse as anyone else. And Bonnie and Frank's relationship provides a bit of levity in the film (although much of it feels a bit stilted and contrived after the first humorous interactions).

But it's the leads who steal the show. Evans shines in this dramatic role, proving he is much more than a flat comic-book hero. He can be sensitive, kind and loving, as well as frustrated and scared.

Grace is simply outstanding, particularly at this young age. Her eyes and expressions pull on your heartstrings. Without the skill of this talented girl, and the connection between her and Evans, this film would have flopped. It didn't.

Relationships and life are sticky, particularly when you involve children, and "Gifted" shows us just how tumultuous life can be. It is engaging and filled with love and compassion, reminding us of what's important.

<em>Note: While this is a story about a child, there is some language in the film not suitable for younger ears. The pace of the film isn't geared toward younger attention spans either.</em>

3 out of 4 stars

WHAT: "Gifted"

WHERE: AMC River East 21, 322 E. Illinois St., Chicago

WHEN: 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:10 p.m. Friday

RATING: PG-13

TIME: 1:41