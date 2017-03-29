Read, learn, write at the new museum on Michigan Ave.

Looking for a day trip to Chicago this spring? Look no further than the American Writers Museum, opening May 16 and located just a block from Millennium Park.

The new museum, the first of its kind in America, will explore how writers influence history, identity, culture and daily lives of Americans, and honor some of the nation's best novelists, poets, playwrights, journalists, essayists and more — from Langston Hughes to Mark Twain to Dr. Seuss.

"It's a project seven years coming," Carey Cranston, AWM president, said, adding that placing the museum as a part of Chicago's Cultural Mile was a no-brainer. The museum will cost an estimated $10 million when it is finished, funded by private and corporate donors.

Chicago greatly influenced the American literary style, he added. The museum joins 60 others that currently reside in the city. It's estimated that more than 100,000 will visit AWM annually.

The museum will have seven galleries: five permanent (including the Children's Literature gallery and the Chicago Writers gallery) and two rotating. The museum also will host lectures, book signings, activities for kids and a national competition for young writers.

Inside, it has a completely different look than most museums: Instead of grand limestone halls, AWM visitors will find views of the surrounding skyscrapers, dark hallways and modern lighting. That's because the museum is going to be largely digitally interactive. Designed by Amaze Designs, out of Boston, the focus is on interactive exhibits, from the changing "Story of the Day," giving visitors a chance to add to a story written daily, to the 60-foot-long exhibit "A Nation of Writers," which tells of the evolution of U.S. literary history.

The goal is to get visitors to interact with literature and those who write it. To that end, the curating team also collaborated with 58 authors' homes and museums across the nation to get author-specific knowledge and expertise. Visitors can read about these in the Writers Hall.

Some of the best interactive features? "Home Town Authors" lets visitors discover authors who have lived and worked near them. The "Word Waterfall," striking against an all black wall, features white script lit in interesting shapes. Up close, the words fall into stanzas or paragraphs. The colorful, naturally lit Children's Literature gallery will give kids a chance to read, play and learn about their favorite characters. The first rotating exhibit, "Palm," is all about poetry, and will feature spoken word by a selection of writers.

WHAT: American Writers Museum

WHERE: 180 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, after May 16

COST: $12 for adults, $8 for children.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit americanwritersmuseum.org or call 312-346-9018.