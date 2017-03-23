'80s metal band Autograph playing the Bin tonight

Where were you in 1984?

If you weren't revisiting the George Orwell novel "1984, chances are you might have heard Autograph's hit single, "Turn Up the Radio," which reached No. 17 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock poll and No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song still lives on today thanks to classic rock radio.

Autograph, formed in 1983 in Los Angeles, will be playing tonight at the Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave. in Bradley. Two of the band members from the group's heyday, guitarist Steve Lynch and bassist Randy Rand, are still in Autograph.

Autograph produced three albums for RCA in the '80s, including the debut "Sign In Please" in 1984 which sold more than 500,000 copies. Subsequent discs "That's the Stuff" and "Loud and Clear" also charted on the rock charts.

The group disbanded in 1989, reformed briefly in the early 2000s and got back together again in 2011 when Lynch and Rand rekindled their friendship at the NAMM in Annaheim, Calif., according to the band's website.

"We all had a euphoric feeling after the first rehearsal," wrote Lynch on the website. "These songs hadn't been played in 25 years, and it was indescribable. It was great to be making music with my friends again."

Original vocalist Steve Plunkett declined to rejoin the band, and Autograph hired Simon Daniels, of Jailhouse, as his replacement. Marc Weiland took over the drumming duties for the latest version of Autograph.

"We're much heavier than before," wrote Lynch on the website. "We're not using keyboards and we're tuning down for a much fatter sound. That strengthens everything. At the same time, the melodic vocals and catchy hooks are still an integral part of our sound."

Autograph has produced eight studio albums, including "Louder" released on its own label in 2016. The band has been touring regularly since 2014, including stints on the Monsters of Rock Cruise. It just returned from dates in the United Kingdom and Germany.

Tickets for tonight's 8 p.m. show at the Bin are $20 for general admission. Bad Influence is the opening act. Tickets are available online at outhousetickets.com. VIP tickets are also available.

GO WITH THE FLOW

The Looney Bin will also be hosting on Saturday the Future Leaders of the World (F.L.O.W.), an alternative, post-grunge rock group formed in 2002 by guitarist and singer Phil Taylor. Upon moving to Los Angeles, Taylor got the attention of Puddle of Mudd's Mike Flynn, according to a press release.

Flynn's backing of Future Leaders of the World, led to Taylor recording a demo with Shawn Rivera of Az Yet and executive producer Allan Fray in Los Angeles. This demo lead to deal with Epic Records, and Taylor returned to Buffalo, N.Y., to piece together a full lineup, according to the release.

The group signed with Epic Records and released a full-length album, LVL IV. The album reached No. 153 on the Billboard 200 on the strength of the U.S. hit singles "Let Me Out" (No. 6 Mainstream Rock, No. 32 Modern Rock Charts ) and "Everyday" (No. 30 Mainstream Rock).

Letters From the Dead and Embers End are the opening acts. Both bands are based in Illinois.