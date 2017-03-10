'Kong' remake is still lots of fun

Only the Chicago Cubs — and perhaps actor John C. Reilly — can save yet another remake of a "King Kong" movie: "Kong: Skull Island." Yes, the Chicago Cubs can do more than win the World Series every 100 years.

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts ("The Kings of Summer"), the film has an all-star cast including Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, Brie Larson, Reilly and many more recognizable faces. This newest (and not final) version of "King Kong" brings us back to WWII for a brief moment in time to meet two young fighter pilots who have crash-landed. As they are about to kill one another, they are interrupted by a monstrous sound followed by a vision of a large and intimidating gorilla-like creature. We quickly fast forward to the end of the Vietnam War, where Bill Randa (John Goodman) and Houston Brooks (Corey Hawkins) are persuading a senator to provide funds to explore a new island they suspect has monsters lurking underground. A team is coordinated to help lead the survey of this far-away and unknown land, led by Captain Packard (Jackson). They soon discover much more than ever thought possible as they drop like flies, unprepared for the monsters that lurk in trees, water and shadows.

Initially, it felt like overkill (pun intended) to have yet another remake of "King Kong," but the film is certainly entertaining. It's a slow start after the initial 1944 scene, but after the first 30 minutes, the pace and intensity pick up, driving you forward into the race against the clock for the team of explorers to be rescued.

Now, that's not to say there aren't some completely stilted and contrived moments in the film. On the contrary. Goodman dials in his performance and some of the dialogue painfully leaves the lips and tongues of the actors. But somehow, it is Jackson and Reilly that carry the film, both characters at the opposite end of the spectrum, creating just the right antagonistic and dangerous interaction.

Hiddleston's character of expert tracker and renegade James Conrad is nothing special, but was needed to move the plot forward. Larson is the token female or Fay Wray character — every "Kong" movie has to have one. As I alluded to previously, Reilly's portrayal of WWII veteran Hank Marlow, who has spent the last 28 years on an island inhabited by primal people and dangerous monsters, is the much-needed humor in this film. Jackson's role is similar, but much more angry. When the two are together, it's wonderful, even when it's gruesome.

The film initially leaves you rooting for Kong, but as soon as Reilly appears, his energy creates the momentum to carry the entire film. The writers (or perhaps Reilly had something to do with this) bring his hometown of Chicago and his love of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field into numerous parts of the film. Chicagoans are going to love this film just for that reason.

Another interesting note is that several characters seem to have issues with their mothers. The references are too many not to take notice.

This is not a film for the faint of heart. People die. They get eaten and squished. They also get pulled apart midair as they are taken off to be eaten. The special effects creating such disgustingly wonderful entertainment are quite extraordinary. You truly feel as if you are seeing these prehistoric creatures stalking and preying upon the explorers. My favorite is the oversized stick bug, now known as a log bug. It's artistry.

When you have the comedic talent of John C. Reilly and the intensity of Samuel L. Jackson, it's OK to have yet another remake of "King Kong." If you want total escapism, this is the film to put on your list to see this weekend.

<em>A quick note: The film is rated PG-13, but be wary of the violence. It doesn't feature sex or nudity, but several people die in rather horrific ways.</em>

3 out of 4 stars

WHAT: "Kong: Skull Island"

WHERE: Movies 10, Bourbonnais

WHEN: 9:30 a.m., 12:20, 3:10, 8:50p.m. 3D; 10:55 a.m., 1:45, 4:35, 6, 7:25, 10:15, 11:40 p.m. Friday

RATING: PG-13

TIME: 1:58