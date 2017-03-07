Free screening of indie film that takes on human trafficking

"It is a crime that is hidden in plain sight," said Tracey Noe, executive director of the Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault.

The crime she was talking about is human trafficking, a form of modern-day slavery where victims are made to perform labor tasks or sex acts by means of force, fraud or coercion. Which is why Zonta Club of Kankakee is partnering with KC-CASA to host a screening of the newly released, faith-based film "Priceless," a film that takes on the topic.

Desperately in need of money and in hopes of regaining custody of his daughter, James (Joel Smallbone, of the Christian pop duo For King & Country) embarks on a cross-country delivery for cash — no questions asked. When he discovers that he is delivering two Mexican sisters, Antonia (Bianca Santos) and Maria (Amber Midthunder), the questions in his mind begin haunting him mercilessly.

The free event is intended for young women between the ages of 13 and 21 and their mothers. While the subject matter isn't appropriate for young children, this indie film produced by Roadside Attractions ("Super Size Me," "Walk on Water") is a great way for moms and daughters to broach a difficult and frightening topic, said Rhonda Thomas, a member of the Zonta Club of Kankakee and volunteer at KC-CASA.

Following the screening will be a 30-minute panel discussion and question-and-answer session with experts.

The date for the free screening was selected purposely, added Thomas. Wednesday is International Women's Day, which celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievement of women.

"One of the best ways to combat human trafficking is to be aware that it is happening," Noe added. "The traffickers use drugs, threats or debt, all of which are invisible bonds, which make it more difficult to see the signs of human trafficking."

Said Noe, "Bringing awareness to this modern-day slavery is the first step in fighting for these victims."

WHAT: “Priceless"

WHERE: Paramount Theatre, Kankakee

WHEN: 7 p.m. Wednesday

DETAILS: Free screening of the newly released, faith-based film focusing on human trafficking, followed by a 30-minute panel discussion. Intended audience is young women between the ages of 13 and 21. For free tickets, contact 815-592-9680 or zontakankakee@gmail.com.

GET INVOLVED: Contact the Kankakee Iroquois Human Trafficking Task Force through KC-CASA at 815-932-7273. To report an incident of human trafficking in your area, contact the National Hotline number, 888-373-7888.