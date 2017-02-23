Happenings listings for Feb. 23, 2017

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser</strong>, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call JoLynne at 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Galen Abdur-Razzaq</strong>, 6 to 8 p.m. today, Kankakee Community College auditorium. A part of KCC's Black History Month celebration with a guest lecture and musical performance by flutist and jazz enthusiast Abdur-Razzaq. The event is free and open to the public.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, 9:30 p.m. today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Vern N Vern playing acoustic guitar music</strong>, 5 to 8 p.m. today, The Office Bar & Grill, 5986 E. Illinois Route 17, Kankakee.

<strong>Wilco</strong>, 7:30 p.m. today through Sunday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $49.50-$85. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>5000 South,</strong> 9:30 p.m. Friday, On The Rocks, 670 W. Station St., Kankakee.

<strong>TBA</strong>, 9:30 p.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. For tickets, visit outhousetickets.com.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee,</strong> 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Backlash</strong>, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>The John Webber Band</strong>, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Moose Lodge, 730 N. Kinzie Ave. (Illinois Route 50), Bradley.

<strong>Karaoke with DJ Blake,</strong> 9:30 p.m. Friday, BreakAway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Lettuce, Mt. Crushmore</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday, Vic Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $28.50. For more information, visit jamusa.com.

<strong>Windy City Duo</strong>, 5 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Live piano music by Patrick Noland</strong>, 5 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday, Gravina 801, 801 W. Broadway St., Bradley. For more information, visit Gravina801.com or call 815-937-1801.

<strong>Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band</strong>, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Head East</strong>, <strong>Came Out Swingin,'</strong> 7 p.m. Saturday, Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. Tickets: $35, all seats general admission. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit watsekatheatre.com, or call 815-993-6585.

<strong>Pete Jive</strong>, 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, The Ripple Effect Healing Arts, 55 W. First Ave., Manteno. $6 at the door. It's BYOB. For more information, visit ripplehealingarts.com.

<strong>DJ</strong>, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Open mic hosted by Bloody Sabbath,</strong> 9:30 p.m. Saturday, BreakAway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley. Teresa's Big 5-0 Birthday Bash.

<strong>Charlie Wilson</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.

<strong>Open jam session hosted by Big Dog Mercer,</strong> 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Drunken Monkey, 101 S. Main St., Grant Park.

<strong>Open mic night</strong>, 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Dawes</strong>, 8 p.m. Wednesday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $30. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

<strong>Art Exhibits</strong>

<strong>The Art 4 Heart reception and art show,</strong> 5 to 7 p.m. today, Majestic Theatre, 150 N. Schuyler Ave. Free admission. For more information about Riverside Healthcare's Art 4 Heart event and to view artwork submissions, visit RiversideHealthcare.org/art4heart.

<strong>The 28th annual Kankakee Community College High School Juried Art Exhibition,</strong> lower level art gallery in the Harold and Jean Miner Memorial Library at KCC. Gallery hours are 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday through March 14.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>"Plays from Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind,"</strong> 7 p.m. today through Saturday, BBCHS stage. Originally produced by Chicago's very own Neo Futurists. Tickets will be general seating and are $4.

<strong>"Men are from Mars – Women are from Venus Live!"</strong> times vary through March 5, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

<strong>"Love's Labor's Lost,"</strong> times vary through March 26, Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, Chicago. For more information, visit chicagoshakes.com.

<strong>"Gloria,"</strong> times vary through Sunday, Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

<strong>"Straight White Men,"</strong> times vary through March 26, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Piff the Magic Dragon</strong>, 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets: $28. For more information, call 847-240-2001, or visit improv.com.