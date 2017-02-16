Happenings listings for Feb. 16, 2017

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser</strong>, Kankakee Valley Park District classes, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Grapes & Hops, 251 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. For more information, call JoLynne at 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>Saving Abel</strong>, 7 p.m. today, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, 9:30 p.m. today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Vern N Vern playing acoustic guitar music</strong>, 5 to 8 p.m. today, The Office Bar & Grill, 5986 E. Illinois Route 17, Kankakee.

<strong>Aaron Carter, Ill State & The Strips Collaboration,</strong> 9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. For tickets, visit outhousetickets.com.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Backlash</strong>, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Back Paiges Band</strong>, 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Moose Lodge, 730 N. Kinzie Ave. (Illinois Route 50), Bradley.

<strong>Tall Paul & His Honky Tonk Guitar,</strong> country music singer/songwriter, 7 p.m. Friday, Manteno Sportsman's Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno.

<strong>Stephen Kellogg, Humming House, Don Miggs</strong>, 7 p.m. Friday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $20. For more infomation, visit parkwestchicago.com.

<strong>Run the Jewels: Run the World Tour with The Gaslamp Killer, Gangsta Boo, Nick Hook, Cuz,</strong> 7 p.m. Friday, Riviera Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $30.50. For more information, visit rivieratheatre.com.

<strong>Live piano music by Patrick Noland</strong>, 5 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday, Gravina 801, 801 W. Broadway St., Bradley. For more information, visit Gravina801.com or call 815-937-1801.

<strong>Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band,</strong> 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Nitty Gritty Dirt Band,</strong> 7 p.m. Saturday, Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. Tickets: $85; $65 for balcony. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit watsekatheatre.com or call 815-993-6585.

<strong>Super Diamond,</strong> 7:30 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $28.50-$31. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>The John Webber Band,</strong> 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Bradley American Legion, 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley. Open to the public; no cover

<strong>Killborn Alley Blues Band</strong>, 9 p.m. Saturday, Sammy's Pizza, 690 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>DJ</strong>, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>DJ</strong>, 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, BreakAway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Here Come The Mummies</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, House of Blues, Chicago. Tickets: $25. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Gerardo Ortiz</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Rosemont Theatre, Rosemont. For more information, visit rosemont.com.

<strong>Tesla</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Star Plaza Theatre, Merrillville, Ind. Tickets: $50-$75. For more information, visit starplazatheatre.com.

<strong>Aaron Carter</strong>, 8 p.m. Sunday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. For tickets, visit outhousetickets.com.

<strong>Open jam session hosted by Big Dog Mercer</strong>, 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Drunken Monkey, 101 S. Main St., Grant Park.

<strong>Open mic night,</strong> 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Valerie June</strong>, 7 p.m. Monday, Park West, Chicago. Tickets: $20. For more information, visit parkwestchicago.com.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>"Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,"</strong> 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Kankakee Junior High School auditorium, 2250 E. Crestwood St., Kankakee. Tickets: $14-$17. For more information, visit kvta.org.

<strong>"Men are from Mars – Women are from Venus Live!"</strong> times vary through March 5, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

<strong>"Love's Labor's Lost,"</strong> times vary through March 26, Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, Chicago. For more information, visit chicagoshakes.com.

<strong>"Gloria,"</strong> times vary through Sunday. Goodman Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit goodmantheatre.org.

<strong>"Straight White Men,"</strong> times vary through March 19, Steppenwolf Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit steppenwolf.org.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Ron "Tater Salad" White,</strong> 7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet. Tickets: $49-$79. For more information, visit rialtosquare.com.

<strong>Sinbad</strong>, 8 p.m. Saturday, Chicago Theatre, Chicago. Tickets: $32.50-$59.50. For more information, visit thechicagotheatre.com.

<strong>Bobby Lee</strong>, 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets: $28. For more information, call 847-240-2001, or visit improv.com.