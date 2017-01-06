Movies: Jan. 6, 2017

'Hidden Figures' — New

Daily Journal reviewer Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Three brilliant African-American women at NASA serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, a stunning achievement that restored the nation's confidence, turned around the Space Race and galvanized the world. Rated PG (127 mins.)

'La La Land' — New

Daily Journal reviewer Pam Powell says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) Sebastian and Mia are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love. But as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart. Rated PG-13 (128 mins.)

'Underworld: Blood Wars' — New

Rotten Tomatoes says 10 percent.

(Meadowview) Vampire death dealer, Selene fends off brutal attacks from both the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her. With her only allies, David and his father Thomas, she must stop the eternal war between Lycans and Vampires, even if it means she has to make the ultimate sacrifice. Rated R (91 mins.)

'Fences'

Daily Journal reviewer Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Paramount) An African-American father struggles with race relations in the U.S. while trying to raise his family in the 1950s and coming to terms with the events of his life. Rated PG-13 (139 mins.)

'Why Him?'

Tribune News Service says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10 and Meadowview) Over the holidays, Ned, an overprotective but loving dad, and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird. The straight-laced Ned thinks Laird, who has absolutely no filter, is a wildly inappropriate match for his daughter — and about to pop the question. Rated R (111 mins.)

'Sing'

Associated Press says 3 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10 and Paramount) Dapper Koala Buster Moon presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. Facing the crumbling of his life's ambition, he takes one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world's greatest singing competition. Rated PG (108 mins.)

'Passengers'

Associated Press says 2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) On a routine journey through space to a new home, two passengers, sleeping in suspended animation, are awakened 90 years too early when their ship malfunctions. As Jim and Aurora face living the rest of their lives on board, they discover the ship is in grave danger, with the lives of 5,000 sleeping passengers at stake. Rated PG-13 (116 mins.)

'Assassin's Creed'

Associated Press says 1 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10 and Meadowview) Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. Callum discovers he is descended from a mysterious secret society, the Assassins, and amasses incredible knowledge and skills to take on the oppressive and powerful Templar organization in the present day. Rated PG-13 (115 mins.)

'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story'

Associated Press says 3 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Movies 10) In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves. Rated PG-13 (133 mins.)

'Manchester by the Sea'

Daily Journal reviewer Pam Powell says 4 out of 4 stars.

(Paramount) Lee Chandler is a brooding, irritable loner who works as a handyman for a Boston apartment block. One damp winter day he gets a call summoning him to his hometown, north of the city. His brother's heart has given out suddenly, and he's been named guardian to his 16-year-old nephew. As if losing his only sibling and doubts about raising a teenager weren't enough, his return to the past reopens an unspeakable tragedy. Rated R (137 mins.)

'Moana'

Associated Press says 2 1/2 out of 4 stars.

(Meadowview) A spirited teenager sails out on a daring mission to prove herself a master wayfinder and fulfill her ancestors' unfinished quest. During her journey, Moana meets the once-mighty demigod Maui, and together, they traverse the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous fiery creatures and impossible odds. Rated PG (113 mins.)