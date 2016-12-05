Symphony concert features piano, storytelling

The annual tradition — Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra's "Music for the Family" holiday concert — had a mix of old and new music, art and expression.

KVSO started the season Sunday at Olivet Nazarene University's Centennial Chapel. This annual performance has featured different music every year, with the exception of a few Christmas favorites.

One addition this year was Howard Blake's symphonic rendition of the book and film, "The Snowman," a tale about a boy who builds a snowman on Christmas Eve and watches it come to life.

The performance included vocal accompaniment, as well as narration by Allison Beasley (of WKAN's Bill and Allison Show) to illustrate this story alongside the orchestra.

Jaesung Kim, a graduate student from Korea, and winner of the 40th Young Artists Piano Concerto Competition last year, performed Sergei Rachmaninoffs "Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini" later in the evening. Sponsored by the Len H. Small Family, the young artists competition judges mostly graduate students based on memorization, command of piece and musical quality. Winners receive a $2,000 prize.

Having an annual tradition such as this is significant to the local community, said Music Director Dr. Allan Dennis.

"[The concert] helps bring a sense of artistic value to the community and brings a lot of people together," he added.

Dennis, who has been with KVSO for 30 years, chose the music for Sunday's concert and was conductor as well for the about-60-member group made up of young adults to senior citizens.

"Music for the Family" also showcased a group of younger musicians: The Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra, an audition-only group of seventh- to 12th-graders.

Dennis mentioned that this collaboration with KVSO is beneficial because it gives students "a chance to play with professional musicians and be mentored by them."

"I'm learning a lot," said Emilie Wenzelman, 17, of Bonfield, a violinist in the KVYSO. "I would encourage other students to join if they really enjoy playing an instrument."

Following the concert was the Symphony of Sweets, a fundraiser put on by the KVSO women's board.