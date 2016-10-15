Oktoberfest From ale to lager, tours toast history of beer

Germany refined the brewing process and, thanks to the German Beer Purity Law of 1516, the use of traditional ingredients of water, malt, hops and, eventually, yeast were followed all over the country. The evolution of today's craft beer boom arguably gives a nod to the original craft bier masters, the first to brew beer using local ingredients.

It was Ingolstadt, Germany, in the year 1516 that the purity law took effect for the area; eventually, the purity law spread throughout the country. By 1906, it was the law throughout Germany.

Today, Germany produces 5,000 different beers. There are festivals from Stuttgart to Munich to celebrate the brews, tours of breweries to take, and museums that are dedicated to the golden brew. The love of beer doesn't stop at Germany's borders. Americans enjoy their fair share of beer. As does the Czech Republic. Per capita, the Czech Republic consumes more beer than Germany.

To find out more about a simple stein of beer, make plans to visit Germany, the Czech Republic or simply drive to Hofbrauhaus in Rosemont, Ill., sister the original Hofbrauhaus in Munich.

<strong>Beer law</strong>

In Germany, Bayreuth is located in Bavaria, the area with the highest density of breweries anywhere in the world. About 1,000 different beers and more than 200 breweries are waiting to be discovered. To this day, the dark Bayreuth beer still is brewed by Becher Bräu. Maisel's Weisse, one of Germany's best-known and most popular brands of wheat beer, also comes from Bayreuth.

On a Bayreuth beer tour, participants get to know the history of the city and the secrets of its art of brewing. Guests can book three different themed tours, enjoy local Franconian beers and two traditional light meals featuring bread and cold cuts. All stops on the tours are conveniently accessible on foot, whether on a single day or spread over several days.

Maisel's Beer Adventure World (Maisel's Bier-Erlebnis-Welt) is a highlight regarding all things beer. Join a tour of the facility, listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the world's most extensive beer museum, and learn about the history of beer. It is followed by a beer tasting at the Maisel & Friends brewing shop, Liebesbier, where guests witness the craft of brewing with an open view of the brew kettles and the brewers going about their work. More than 100 different craft beers are served at Liebesbier, more than 20 of them on tap.

<strong>Tour and taste</strong>

Some creative forces have been brewing this summer as Eating Prague Tours, and beer expert and writer, Evan Rail, teamed up to create a new beer tour in the capital city of Czech Republic.

"When it comes to Czech beer, there is nobody more knowledgeable than Evan Rail, which made developing this tour together with him such a thrill," said American Kenny Dunn, managing director of Eating Europe Tours, the parent company of Eating Prague. "He was hands on from the very beginning, and his expertise has been invaluable in choosing the route, beers to sample and vendors to feature on our tour."

Tour participants must be 18 years of age with identification.

Rail, a long-term resident of Prague and regular contributor to newspapers in the U.S. and Beer Advocate magazine, was featured on "No Reservations" hosted by Anthony Bourdain.

Eating Prague's first beer tour, "Brews and Views," takes guests from the greenspace of Letná Park's famous beer garden to Pípa, a pub and bottle shop with 160 beers in bottles. Beer lovers can sample the country's most common variety, Gambrinus, and heavier dark lagers, the famous pilsner and craft beers while learning about the 1,000-plus year history of Czech beer. The samples are paired with both Czech and more familiar snacks to bring out the characteristics of each beer. The tour is also a feast for the eyes as the views from the stops include vistas of the city, famous for its 100 spires. More than just brew facts and lore, the tour includes explanations of the local food culture as well and a wee bit of history.

<strong>Dine at Hofbrauhaus</strong>

Located in Rosemont, Ill., Hofbrauhaus Chicago is a sister of the original Hofbrauhaus in Munich, Germany. It is the largest Hofbrauhaus to open in the U.S. Others are in Newport, Kentucky, Las Vegas, Cleveland, Columbus and Pittsburgh. Stateside brewmasters use the original, 400-year-old recipe for the beer brewed throughout the year and add some seasonal specialties.

Hofbrauhaus Chicago includes a restaurant and, during the summer months, a beer garden. In October, classic Marzen-style lager is available, unfiltered Dunkel is served in November and a Christmas beer, Festvier, an amber lager with a malty flavor, joins the menu in December. Live entertainment nightly and in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

<strong>Bayreuth, Germany:</strong> There are more breweries in this part of Germany than anywhere else on the planet. Bayreuth-tourimus.de.

<strong>Maisel’s Bauerimuseum and Beer Adventure World:</strong> Sign up for an English language tour. Maisel.com/museum.

<strong>Hofbrauhaus, Rosemont, Ill.:</strong> The first and only Hofbrauhaus to open in Chicago. Hofbrauhauschicago.com.

<strong>Prague, Czech Republic:</strong> “Eating Prague” beer tour includes history along with tastings in the capital city of the Czech Republic. Eatingpraguetours.com/brews-and-views.

<strong>SUBHEAD: Oktoberfest</strong>

It started as a wedding reception hosted by the citizens of Munich for a crown prince who would become King Ludwig — that was in 1810. Over the years, the annual celebration continued with horse racing, then carnival rides and a few beer stands. In 1896, the beer stands were replaced by tents and halls supported by local breweries. The remainder remained a fun-fair and became known as Oktoberfest. By the time 2016 rolled around, Oktoberfest in Munich was the largest festival in the world; in 2016, with an estimated 6 million visitors converged on Munich.