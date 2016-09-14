As Limelight turns 1, 'Carousel' takes the stage

A musical that originally opened on Broadway in 1945 is being brought to Kankakee in a new way on 7 p.m. Saturday at Miner Square in downtown Kankakee.

Local group Limelight Theatre Works will be performing "Carousel," a dramatic story of second chances, as a staged concert instead of the traditional musical version. Contrary to other productions seen downtown, this one will feature performers with minimal costuming and scripts in hand.

"There's no setting, no extensive costuming and a very simple focus on the story and music," said Tyler McMahon, president of Limelight Theatre Works who will be performing as the character "Billy."

He hopes their minimalist approach will be a good way to introduce "Carousel" to a generation who hasn't seen it before, especially because this is the first time a community theatre in the Kankakee area has done this production.

The concert setting, as opposed to a play, also cuts down on the costs for such elaborate costumes the original production required. It allows those involved to find new ways to be creative without a significant budget.

This innovation reflects what New York City has done with some of its theatre productions in the past as a way of bringing older musicals back to the light, McMahon said.

Limelight Theatre Works has adapted "Carousel" specifically for a concert setting, which means unnecessary characters have been removed and the music was re-orchestrated.

As a result, all 18 cast members were only required to attend a single week of rehearsals, allowing them to focus on learning the songs and not worry about blocking or props. It is directed by Jeanne Benson, a retired music and piano teacher from Kankakee High School.

Benson was drawn by the music, which she first heard as a child. She passed this admiration to her daughter, Jenny Benson, who will be performing in the show as "Julie."

"It's neat to be a part of something different," Jenny said, adding that preparing for this show has been a unique experience with lots of teamwork.

Limelight Theatre Works turned 1 year old in August. Performing "Carousel" is a bright and unique start to their second season.