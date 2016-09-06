How to freeze, dehydrate, can

Now that the harvest is in full swing, and the heat is starting to subside a bit, we can finally get back into our gardens and harvest our vegetables by the bushels. The biggest problem that we have now is where do we put all those veggies and how can we save as much as we can for the colder months?

The gardens at Stonebrook Farm are bursting with peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickles and beans. But with so much coming it at once, we need to start to clear them out before they overwhelm us!

<strong>Freezing</strong>

This is probably the easiest way to take care of many of the vegetables that are available right now. You will need only a few items to seal in all that summer freshness. This blanching method is great for green beans, corn, spinach and swish chard.

You'll need:

A large sauce pan (Fill with a quart of water and add a tablespoon of salt.)

Clean veggies (Wash your veggies in water that has had vinegar added to it to remove any pests or dirt.)

A kitchen timer

Kitchen tongs or a slotted spoon

A large bowl filled with water and ice

Several clean towels to dry your veggies on

Freezer bags, quart or gallon size (Make sure they are the freezer yype, and not with the slide zipper!)

Freezer Space (Make room for your bags before you start. Quick freezing helps seal in the flavor of vegetables.)

Gather your veggies, and wash them in the water. As they are soaking, get the salted water in the saucepan boiling. (You will want a rolling boil.) Rinse your veggies off by the handfuls and plunge into the boiling water for 4 minutes. You only want to quick boil the vegetables, just enough to lock in their flavor, not cook them through. At the 4 minute mark, use the tongs or slotted spoon to remove the vegetables to the ice water bowl, and let them quickly cool down. After about a minute, remove veggies to the waiting towels and pat dry. Pack tightly into freezer bags, burp the air out, seal and lay the bags flat in the freezer for several hours to flash freeze.

<strong>Dehydrating</strong>

If you have a dehydrator, this can be a huge help, but drying vegetables in the oven can be done as well. The key here is long and low! This method works great for a variety of veggies as well as apples and peaches.

Long time to dry – Low temperature so as not to cook!

You'll need:

Clean vegetables

A dehydrator (This is the easy method – just follow the manufacturers guidelines.)

Cookie sheets or screen for drying

An oven with low setting (140 to 150 degrees)

Clean containers with lids

Slice all veggies and fruits to be dehydrated between an eighth to a quarter of an inch. Arrange on the racks or pans so that air can circulate around the slices, and place in the dehydrator or oven. Most dehydrators come with a chart for how long the unit will take for different produce. In the oven, you will need a bit more time, as well as a lot more vigilance. The oven-drying method can take anywhere between 6 to 14 hours for most veggies.

A good source and chart is located here: nchfp.uga.edu/how/dry/csu_dry_vegetables.pdf.

<strong>Canning</strong>

This is a lost art, but once you get the hang of it, it will be your go-to method for just about anything. Canning to me brings back memories of pitting bushels of cherries, a steamy kitchen, incredible jams and spicy relishes. A Great beginners canning book is "Ball's Blue Book – Guide to Preserving." The recipes are simple, the directions are clear and the end result is so worth it. Read and follow all directions. When canning as a missed step could mean bacteria in your food, and if you go to all the trouble of canning, it would be a shame to end up sick and not being able to enjoy what you put your time into.

You'll need:

A large canning pot with lid and rack (A water-bath canner is awesome.)

Canning jars with rings and lids (Use new lids each time you can.)

Enough water to cover the jars once filled, sealed and in the canner

A jar tong, large mouth funnel, and a ladle

Several towels to place the hot jars on and cover them till cool

A kitchen timer

Here is an easy recipe for my Salsa Verde' that will have your family using it on everything they eat. I can about 20 half-pint jars every year and I still run out. Believe me – it's addicting!

Salsa Verde' ala Lyn - Makes about six half-pint jars

3 cups quartered tomatillos

4 cups quartered green tomatoes

1 cup chopped white onion

5 to 10 Jalapeño peppers, serrano peppers or habanero peppers stemmed, seeded and chopped (You can use whole for more heat if you want.)

2 to 3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1/2 cup lime juice

1/2 cup fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon Salt

1 teaspoon ground Black Pepper

Roast your tomatillos, green tomatoes and peppers in a lightly oiled saucepan, just enough to brown and blister the skins lightly. This will add additional flavor to the finished salsa. Prepare boiling water canner. Heat jars in simmering water until ready for use. Do not boil. Wash lids in warm soapy water and set bands aside. Combine the tomatillos, tomatoes, onion, peppers, garlic and lime juice in large metal stock pot. Heat to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer 10 minutes.

Pour the hot mixture a little at a time into either a blender or a food processor to break up the larger chunks of veggies and make a smother salsa. You will need to do this in batches. Return to stock pot. Add remaining ingredients and simmer until mixture reduces down. Taste often to arrive at desired consistency and heat level.

Ladle hot salsa in to hot jars leaving 1/2 inch headspace. Remove air bubbles. Wipe rim. Center hot lid on jar. Apply band and adjust until fit is fingertip tight. Place jar in boiling water canner. Repeat until all jars are filled. Process jars for 15 minutes. Turn off heat; remove lid, and let jars stand 5 minutes. Remove jars and cool on flat surface covered with a towel. Check lids for seal after 24 hours. Lid should not flex up and down when center is pressed. As the jars seal, you will hear a "pop,"

Prepare now for a winter full of summer treats and memories! Who knows, you may even start a new tradition in your family.

<em>Lyn Nitz-Mercaeant is a local horticulturalist and volunteer master gardener. She holds an Associates of Applied Science in Horticulture Technology from Kankakee Community College and works with the University of Illinois Extension to help bring the Adaptive Gardening experience to the residents at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. She is the author of "Organic Soil Cube Gardening," a book that shows in detail how to plant a garden with no weeds in under an hour. Visit her website at organichomefarmer.com.</em>

Mother nature has a wonderful sense of humor. Our late start to the growing year was truly a trial in patience. Many of us gambled on when to put out our precious transplants as well as when to sow seed directly. But, with plants now producing heavily, most of those early concerns have been laid to rest or forgotten.

This has indeed been a good year for gardening! There are tomatoes hanging heavy on the vine and if your soil has been well worked and properly fertilized, you are seeing a good many more female blossoms on your squash plants than in previous years.

This is a year where the patience of a wet spring has paid off. All that rain meant that soil moisture was high and that plants, both young and old would have less stress as they grew. We also didn’t have that last minute cold snap that would kill off our early transplants or seedlings.

Some plants are still struggling, but they are the exception. Yes, most of us had to deal with bolting radishes and lettuce because when the warm weather finally came — it stayed. But overall, the plants have done exceedingly well. And in place of those bolted plants, other seeds and plants would prosper in the heat.

I have to say — thank you Mother Nature for those early heavy rains and a cool spring! They made the soil in our gardens a welcome place for growing roots and an abundant harvest.