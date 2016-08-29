Foraging: Fresh from the forest floor

<em>"Dandelions are the new kale." — T-shirt at yogahealer.com</em>

While on a group birdwatching hike last autumn, I spied what I thought was an elderberry bush full of fruit. I later went back to the site to gather some berries for syrup, which is supposed to be good for a cough. After stripping the berries from the stems into the saucepan, I had a moment of doubt: I know what elderberries look like (I used to have a bush in my backyard), but maybe I needed to just make sure.

When I looked it up online, I realized that what I had brought home was not elderberries, but Pokeweed berries, which are considered toxic. Both plants have clusters of dark purple/blackish berries that are ripe in September. Both plants can get many feet tall. But the arrangement of the berries on the plant is quite different, as are the leaves and the overall plant structure.

Rule #1 of foraging: Don't eat it if you aren't 100 percent sure what it is. I felt foolish about my mistake but was glad I listened to my inner voice that told me to check.

Foraging for food is experiencing a resurgence as people turn to more organic and healthy foods. It fits in nicely with an "eating local" mindset and supplements what we grow in our gardens. Even city dwellers are able to forage because many edible plants exist on vacant lots and in parks. What piece of land doesn't have a few dandelions or violets in spring? Tender, young dandelion leaves are great in salad; the flowers of wild violets are high in vitamin C and taste so sweet dipped in beaten egg whites and then sugared.

My parents hunted for asparagus in the ditches, wild raspberries and blackberries in the woods, and rhubarb that grew in the alleys. My aunt used to make dandelion wine, and I helped my grandma collect chokecherries and mulberries for jelly. There are lots of edibles around if you want to invest the time to find them.

If you decide to try searching for edible plants, there are a few more common sense rules to remember, as well as courtesies to keep in mind.

Rule #2: Know the area. Find out what plants are indigenous to your area so you know what to look for, where and when. It's kind of like shopping with a list — so much more efficient than scrutinizing every plant to see if it's something edible.

Rule #3: Look for healthy sources. It's best to find plants that are not alongside high-traffic roadways or in places that get chemical pesticides. You're looking for high-quality food sources.

Rule #4: Respect Mother Nature. Pick only what you'll use and leave enough of the plant to reseed or propagate. Leave more plants than you pick, and use appropriate tools to keep from skinning tree bark or uprooting side plants. Mulch the plant parts you don't use.

Rule #5: Respect property rights. Don't pick without permission, even if a plant is in an easement or a vacant lot. Follow the rules regarding plants in all parks and preserves. Taking plants unlawfully is a form of poaching. You could be fined if caught, and it's just not nice. (I've had neighbors who picked the tulips and herbs I planted in a wooded part of my yard. Grrrrr!)

Rule #6: Practice safety. Dress appropriately for your environment. A handful of raspberries aren't worth a case of poison ivy. Be aware of your surroundings, including wildlife that might be nesting or guarding their young. Protect yourself against brambles, branches and bugs. It is prudent to wear gloves. Wash everything, and in some cases you might want to cook items to kill bacteria. And don't eat a large portion of anything new until you're sure you're not allergic.

Foraging can be as addictive as garage sale-ing. The food is free, healthy and delicious. Maybe you can start by looking for plants when you go for a walk. But it's also a good idea to find an experienced local forager or a good reference book to get started. And keep good notes about where and when you find things. It will make next year's foraging a lot easier!

<strong>Web resources:</strong>

Hunting mushrooms in Illinois: illinoismushrooms.com/

Illinois DNR Resources: www.dnr.illinois.gov/OI/Pages/default.aspx (look near bottom for Recipes and More)

<strong>Books</strong>

"Midwest Foraging: 115 Wild and Flavorful Edibles from Burdock to Wild Peach," by Lisa M. Rose; Paperback — June 24, 2015; $17.80 from Amazon

"The Forager's Harvest: A Guide to Identifying, Harvesting, and Preparing Edible Wild Plants," by Samuel Thayer; Paperback — May 15, 2006; $15.60 from Amazon

<strong>Will County yearlong foraging class </strong>

Patricia Armstrong — <a href="tel:630-983-8404">630-983-8404</a> or pat4nature@sbcglobal.net