Happenings listings for Aug. 25, 2016

<strong>Dance</strong>

<strong>Tropical Latin dance classes with JoLynne Keiser</strong>, Kankakee Valley Park District classes from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 6. For more information, call JoLynne at 815-932-0360.

<strong>Music</strong>

<strong>John Fogerty</strong>, 8 p.m. today, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, 9:30 p.m. today, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Vern N Vern playing acoustic guitar music</strong>, 5-8 p.m. today, The Office Bar & Grill, 5986 E. Illinois Route 17, Kankakee.

<strong>Open mic</strong>, 9:30 p.m. today, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Ace Frehley</strong>, 6:30 p.m. Friday, House of Blues, Chicago. For more information, visit houseofblues.com.

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Miner Square stage at Kankakee Depot, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. Free and open to the public. Food vendors will be available.

<strong>The Freddie Franken Group</strong>, 7-10 p.m. Friday, Flight 102 Wine Bar, 575 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais.

<strong>Train, Andy Grammer</strong>, 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.

<strong>Back Paiges,</strong> 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, Moose Lodge, 730 N. Kinzie Ave. (Illinois Route 50), Bradley.

<strong>Nightscape featuring 7th Anomaly and Acting Out Theatre Company</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Perry Farm Park, Bourbonnais. Presale tickets are $15 at King Music in Bradley and online at actingouttheatreco.org. Tickets are $20 at the gate

<strong>Jazz concert</strong>, 8 p.m. Friday, Rec Center, 150 N. Indiana Ave., Kankakee. $10 in advance; $15 at the door. threesacrowdband@yahoo.com.

<strong>Fork in the Road</strong>, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>Karaoke with Lee</strong>, 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Out On a Limb, 139 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Backlash</strong>, 6-8:30 p.m. Friday-Wednesday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Karaoke with DJ Blake,</strong> 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Friday, BreakAway Bar, 864 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Slightly Stoopid</strong>, 6:30 p.m. Friday, First Merit Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago. For more information, visit livenation.com.

<strong>Live piano music by Patrick Noland</strong>, 5 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday, Gravina 801 at 801 W. Broadway St., Bradley. For more information, visit Gravina801.com or call 815-937-1801.

<strong>Jerry Vernon & the Dune Country Band</strong>, 6 p.m. Saturday, Crazy Joe's Diner, 907 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Templeton, Breaking Silence</strong>, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Saturday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley.

<strong>DJ</strong>, Saturday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Seal</strong>, 7 p.m. Sunday, Ravinia Festival, Highland Park. For more information, visit ravinia.org.

<strong>Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, United Center, Chicago. For more information, visit unitedcenter.com.

<strong>Open mic night</strong>, 8 p.m.-midnight Sunday, The River House, 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

<strong>Faster Pussycat</strong>, 8 p.m. Monday, Looney Bin, 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Free show.

<strong>Karaoke</strong>, Wednesday, Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

<strong>Theater</strong>

<strong>"Schoolhouse Rock Live!"</strong> times vary through Sunday, Broadway Playhouse, Chicago. Best suited for ages 3-13. For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

<strong>"Kinky Boots,"</strong> times vary; opens Tuesday and runs through Sept. 4, Oriental Theatre, Chicago. For more information, visit BroadwayinChicago.com.

<strong>Art Exhibits</strong>

<strong>Letters Art Show,</strong> noon-4 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday through Oct. 8, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. For more information, call Janice at 815-685-9057 or email info@merchantstreetartgallery.org.

<strong>Comedy</strong>

<strong>Godfrey</strong>, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Chicago Improv, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. Tickets: $28. For more information, call 847-240-2001 or visit improv.com.