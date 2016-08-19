'Kubo' takes on loss, coming of age and forgiveness

"Kubo and the Two Strings" is not your typical kid flick. Yes, it's animated using stop-motion technology, but the heaviness of the topics is anything but childish.

Sitting down with Travis Knight, the CEO of Laika Productions and director of this epic undertaking, the energetic filmmaker best stated what he hopes kids and adults will take away from this film: "There is something at the core of ['Kubo'] about loss and healing and compassion and forgiveness and love and what it means to be a family."

<em>Listen to the interview <a href="https://archive.org/details/KuboAndTheTwoStringsInterview" target="_blank">here</a>.</em>

The film tackles all of these issues, while visually mesmerizing you with its artistry and fantastical imagery. And with voice-over performances from Charlize Theron, Art Parkinson and Matthew McConaughey, this film bursts with life.

Kubo (Parkinson) is a boy living in a fantasy world where he magically tells stories using his origami creations. Kubo feels wounded from within as his father is dead, his mother needs to be cared for and he is missing an eye due to a horrific family incident. The tragedy abounds, but thanks to the previously inanimate objects Monkey (Theron) and Beetle (McConaughey), who come to life to help Kubo grow and learn, the story also takes on a life of its own. While its dark and ominous tones at times seem overwhelming, the film balances this in the form of beautiful creations from paper, with a sense of life and warmth not typically felt in an animated film.

Knight acknowledged the heaviness of the film while he passionately explained the transition we all go through from childhood to adulthood. "There are wonderful things about being an adult, but you do lose something along the way," said Knight, leaning forward with an animated expression. "That can be bittersweet. Growing up does come at a cost.

"Because it's a stylized world, because it's a fantasy, because it's animation ... it allows us to explore these things in a poetic way that kids can understand, in a simple way for a potentially heavy issue," Knight continued, adding that he loved fantasy's potential to create dialogue and conversation.

Creating a main character who has a disability is unusual, but Knight wanted viewers to see Kubo's open wound, both physically and emotionally, and the shame and resentment Kubo harbored as he attempted to hide these "scars." Knight recalled his own childhood, saying he wanted viewers to see somenone else's world as if it were their own. "What I think art does at its best is to elicit empathy," Knight said.

"Kubo" — although an animator for many years, Knight's first attempt at directing — required five years of dedication, from the story's conception to the final product. The director admitted it "wreaked havoc" on his life and was much harder than he anticipated. But with a sense of pride, he added it was "the most creatively rewarding experience" of his career.

His life isn't the only one the creation process wreaked havoc upon.

As the main animator for The Skeleton character, Knight laughed that he had an emotional bond with this inanimate object. He joked it was "a small cost of his sanity as he started to talk to the skeleton" and even had a name for him! Truly, these characters become a part of you — which is what, inevitably, allows the audience to identify with Kubo.

Connection and empathy of Kubo's traumatic and eventfully magical life are at the core of this film. Finding a way to relate to and understand the darker parts of growing up and loss can be difficult to talk about, but this film may be the way to open the doors of conversation. "Kubo and the Two Strings" is one of the most emotionally complex, yet artistically mesmerizing, animated films to hit the screen. While younger children might not grasp its meaning, and the scenes might be rather scary, older children and adults will find it uniquely and deeply captivating.

3 1/2 out of 4 stars

