Community Calendar: Aug. 10, 2016

Thursday, Aug. 11

KCCSI Lake Geneva Trip, senior citizens planning trip to Lake Geneva, Wis. Departs 8 a.m. from Ultra Foods parking lot, returning about 7 p.m. Tour the Jelly Belly Factory Outlet, lunch at Cracker Barrel, the Mail Run Boat Cruise and time for shopping. Cost of the trip is $63 and payment is due Tuesday to Kankakee County Community Services Inc., 627 E. Court St., Suite 207. For more information, call 815-933-7883, ext. 222.

Bradley-Bourbonnais Senior Citizens' Club picnic lunch, tickets on sale now, information at 815-933-3060.

Friday, Aug. 12

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Letters Art Show Opening Reception for exhibit that runs through Oct. 8, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. $5 to $10 suggested donation. Artists incorporate letters or words into their art. At the opening reception, artists will talk about their pieces beginning at 7:15 p.m. and guests can talk to them one on one. Exhibit hours noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, call 815-685-9057, email info@merchantstreetartgallery.org or visit Faccebook/ArtistswithAutism15.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children ages 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Pet Health and Wellness Fair, Civic Auditorium in Governor Small Park, 803 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. 815-933-5364. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pet-friendly dogs allowed. No retractable leashes, please. Day of pet-related learning and fun including demonstrations, wellness seminars, free healthy food and treat samples, door prizes and a doggie "ice cream social." Local pet rescue groups will be bringing some adorable, adoptable pets.

Book Sale, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day. Proceeds go toward library programs.

Monday, Aug. 15

Preregistration deadline for the Sept. 10 event, Compassionate Friends Walk to Remember, Butterfly Release and Picnic, Perry Farm, Bourbonnais. The Greater Kankakee Compassionate Friends Walk to Remember annual fundraiser, butterfly release and picnic, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. walk, 11 a.m. butterfly release, picnic to follow. Please bring a dish to pass. This is the group's only fundraiser for the year, $10 for butterflies, $10 for shirts, limited number available. For more information, call 815-468-8742 or 815-545-1686.

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-592-3012. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Thursday, Aug. 18

Food pantry, Gift of God Street Church, 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee. 815-614-3785. Food pantry open 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursday of each month.

Thursday, Aug. 18 - Tuesday, Aug. 23

Art exhibit, "An Illinois Treasure," featuring some of the work of award-winning Kankakee artist Peggy Lecour at the Porcelanosa Chicago Showroom, 22 Merchandise Mart Plaza Suite 149, Chicago. 815-939-7873. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lecour has an impressionist style and uses a vibrant color palette.

Friday, Aug. 19

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Ken Klipp Classic 5K/2Mile Fun Walk, all ages, Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 550 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee. 815-933-7620. $20. 8 a.m. start, registration open 6:45 to 7:45 a.m., pre-race ceremony, 7:45 a.m., preregister at bishopmac.com or at the event. T-shirts, prizes, water stations and post-race refreshments. Treats for Leprechaun Dash participants.

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Book Sale, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day. Proceeds go toward library programs.

Sunday, Aug. 21

PFLAG Will-Kankakee-Iroquois, St. John United Church of Christ, 1045 W. River St., Kankakee. 815-932-2845, pflagillinois.org. 2 p.m. Local PFLAG chapter meeting, speakers, support and discussion.

Monday, Aug. 22

Registration deadline for Aug. 24 event, Kankakee County Community Services Inc. Club Boomers Senior Citizens Expo Trip, $20. Expo is at Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. Products, services, vendors, educational seminars, health screenings, drawings, giveaways and competitions. Box lunch provided. Bus leaves Ultra Foods parking lot at 8 a.m. and arrive back in Kankakee about 3 p.m. Mail payment to Kankakee County Community Services Inc., 627 E. Court St., Suite 207. For more information, call 815-933-7883, ext. 222.

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Senior Citizens Take Charge of Your Health Workshop, Kankakee County Community Services, Inc., 657 E. Court St., Suite 101 (senior citizens center). 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Deal with on-going health conditions and includes tips for caregivers. Led by trained leaders and group members who have chronic health conditions themselves. Workshop runs for six weeks on Wednesdays through Sept. 28. Free, lunch provided. Register in advance by calling Kim at at 815-933-7883, ext. 268 to guarantee seating.

Affordable Vaccines and Pet Wellness in Wilmington, 960 S. Water St., 4 to 7 p.m. Spay Illinois offers core vaccinations, one-year dog wellness package for $69, one-year cat wellness package for $30. Both include state-required, one-year rabies. For appointments or information, 630-961-8000 or spayillinois.org. Discounts to pet owners on LINK or SSDI; mention when making appointment.

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-592-3012. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Friday, Aug. 26

Gospel Sing Night, Peoples Church, 6644 N. 1000W. Road, Bourbonnais. 815-468-1900. 6 p.m. An old-time gospel sing with Alan Lee and The Old Time Gospel Singers. Requests accepted or just come and sing along. Dessert served for a donation.

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children ages 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Book Sale, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day. Proceeds go toward library programs.

Friday, Aug. 26 - Saturday, Aug. 27

Pembroke Days Celebration Youth/Teen Night including children's box float parade begins at 6 p.m., activities at Martin Luther King Park following the parade. Grand parade 10 a.m. Saturday. Currently seeking participants, school bands, clubs, organizations, dancers, churches, etc. Seeking donations of hot dogs, water, juice, prices for children's games and senior citizens' Bingo. For more information, email jmbrewer53@yahoo.com or call 815-507-5002.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-592-3012. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Thursday, Sept. 1

Key City Singalong, Feed Arts and Cultural Center, 259 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. 815-496-0278, keycitysingalong.com. 7 p.m., first Thursday of every month. Free family-friendly event for all ages.

Friday, Sept. 2

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children ages 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Book Sale, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day. Proceeds go toward library programs.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-592-3012. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Sept. 9

Family Fun Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day, beginning when the library opens at 10 a.m. For children and parents or guardians. Make a fun project.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children ages 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Compassionate Friends Walk to Remember, Butterfly Release and Picnic, Perry Farm, Bourbonnais. The Greater Kankakee Compassionate Friends Walk to Remember annual fundraiser, butterfly release and picnic, 9 a.m. registration, 10 a.m. walk, 11 a.m. butterfly release, picnic to follow. Please bring a dish to pass. This is the group's only fundraiser for the year, $10 for butterflies, $10 for shirts, limited number available. Preregister by Aug. 15. For more information, call 815-468-8742 or 815-545-1686.

Book Sale, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day. Proceeds go toward library programs.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

Overeaters Anonymous, Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall St., Room C, Kankakee. 815-592-3012. Meets Wednesdays at 7 p.m. A 12-step support group to abstain from compulsive overeating and food behaviors. Free.

Thursday, Sept. 15

Food pantry, Gift of God Street Church, 660 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee. 815-614-3785. Food pantry open 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. third Thursday of each month.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Youth Organization Day, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. 10:30 a.m. Youth organizations give presentations and offer activities for all children ages 2 to 18. Those younger than 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver. A light snack will be served.

Book Sale, Pembroke Public Library District, 13130 E. Central Ave., Pembroke Township. 815-944-8609. All day. Proceeds go toward library programs.

Friday, Sept. 16 - Saturday, Sept. 17

Class of 1961 reunion, Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, reunion events will be at the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley from 6 p.m. to midnight each night. For information, call 815-214-4189.

Sunday, Sept. 18

PFLAG Will-Kankakee-Iroquois, St. John United Church of Christ, 1045 W. River St., Kankakee. 815-932-2845, pflagillinois.org. 2 p.m. Local PFLAG chapter meeting, speakers, support and discussion.