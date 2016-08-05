Clubs news: Aug. 6, 2016

<strong>Winners of 'Cheep Housing'</strong>

<p class="MsoNormal">Twenty-one birdhouses were entered into the "Cheep Housing: A Parade of Bird Homes" competition and auction sponsored by Wright In Kankakee.

<p class="MsoNormal">Winning birdhouses were:

<p class="MsoNormal">• Most Creative: Kankakee Valley Theatre Association's "Snow White's Fairy Cottage"

<p class="MsoNormal">• Most Original: Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno's "It Takes a Village"

<p class="MsoNormal">• Best Accommodation for Birds: Affordable DIU's "W.P. Downy House"

<p class="MsoNormal">• People's Choice: Friends of the Bourbonnais Library's "Early Bird Gets the Worm"

<p class="MsoNormal">Event chairperson Halina Gumiela, of Bourbonnais, said the event was inspired by the Bradley House having served as a birdhouse factory for many years when it was owned by Joseph Dodson. Dodson made the riverside grounds of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home a bird sanctuary. Wright In Kankakee is the organization which maintains and promotes the Bradley House. For more information, visit wrightinkankakee.org

<p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Craft, antique vendors needed</strong>

<p class="MsoNormal">There are booth spots available for craft and antique vendors to participate in Good Shepherd Manor's 25<sup style="line-height: 200%;">th</sup> annual Fall Festival on Sept. 17. Booth fees are $30. Returning vendors from last year will receive a discount. Deadline to apply for a booth is Aug. 29.

<p class="MsoNormal" style="line-height:200%">The Fall Festival also will feature a classic car show, cash bingo, children's game area with a petting zoo and pony rides, instant money tree, silent auction tent and live music with main stage performances by Chicago's <em style="line-height: 200%;">Final Say</em> and <em style="line-height: 200%;">The Back Paiges</em>, plus a large variety of food booths with Pepsi and beer.

<p class="MsoNormal" style="line-height:200%">For information, contact Jan Jackson, Good Shepherd Manor Development Office, at 815-472-3700, ext. 1022, or email janjackson@goodshepherdmanor.org for an application form. Good Shepherd Manor is celebrating its 45<sup style="line-height: 200%;">th</sup> anniversary year providing a high-quality life and compassionate care for men with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

<p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Letters Art Show</strong>

<p class="MsoNormal">Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism, 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, will have the Letters Art Show opening reception from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.Friday. Hear the artists talk about their pieces beginning at 7:15 p.m., and refreshments and wine will be served.

<p class="MsoNormal">Since communication is a difficult but important part of those with autism, the program will feature literary pieces of art created by people with autism. They will be given two minutes to share excerpts from a book they have written, or read us a poem or other literary piece of art they have written.

<p class="MsoNormal">The show is open through Oct. 8. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Purchase original art or visit the gift shop, which has prints, cards, jewelry and sculptures available to buy.

<p class="MsoNormal"><strong>Kankakee Quilt Makers meeting</strong>

<p class="MsoNormal">Kankakee Quilt Makers Guild Meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. Pat Brackman, from Petals and Blooms in Crete, will present. Petals & Blooms Quilts and Needlework was established for the handwork enthusiast, and their products have been selected carefully to provide the supplies needed to hand-embroider, piece applique or quilt.

<p class="MsoNormal">KVTA's 10-Minute Play Festival

<p class="MsoNormal">Kankakee Valley Theatre Association has announced the authors for its second annual 10-Minute Play Festival. The event was held for the first time last year and was well-received. Authors from across the United States were invited to submit a play to be judged. Last year's overall winner was from New York City.

<p class="MsoNormal">At this year's festival, the audience will get the chance to see three staged readings and four staged plays. Authors of the staged readings are John F. Backe, New York City; Rebecca Musgrave, Bourbonnais; and Linda Stone, Watseka. Authors of the staged plays are Zella Butler, Kankakee; Carl Maronich, Bourbonnais; and Jared West, Watseka. The fourth staged play will be the 2015 Audience Choice Award winner from the staged reading "Catfish Isn't Kosher." The author is Caleb Stenzinger, of Los Angeles. Winners of the staged plays will be announced at this year's event and the audience will once again get to vote for their favorite staged reading.

<p class="MsoNormal">The festival will be held Aug. 13 in the Charlton Room at the KVPD RecCenter, 150 N. Indiana Ave, Kankakee. Doors open at 6 p.m. with plays starting at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person and tickets can be bought online at kvta.org or at the door. Concessions will be available for purchase.

